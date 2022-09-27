The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Includes More Than 40 Contestants—Here’s What Season Each Single Is From

Scroll To See More Images

Almost paradise. The Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast includes more than 40 contestants from across Bachelor Nation—including singles from international franchises.

Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman Alex Michel as the first Bachelor. The show has since aired for 26 seasons and produced several spinoffs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart and The Bachelor Winter Games. Bachelor in Paradise premiered in August 2014 as a reality TV dating show featuring previous contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The show starts with an uneven number of women and men from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Each week, there’s a rose ceremony where either the men or women give roses to the contestants they feel the strongest connection to. The contestants who don’t receive a rose are sent home.

The next week, the roles are reversed, and the gender that didn’t give out roses the previous week now has the job of choosing who to give a rose to and who to send home. Each week, more contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are also join the show to create an uneven number between the women and men and force the contestants already there to either couple up with someone new or stay in their current relationship. Contestants are also given date cards at random to choose contestants they want to spend alone time with. Many new contestants join the show with a date card.

At the end of the season, the contestants are offered a chance to have an overnight date with no cameras or microphones (much like Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.) After the overnight dates is the finale, where contestants either choose to break up or get engaged. Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise also has an “After the Final Rose” special, where contestants reunite to hash out drama and update viewers on their relationship.

The Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast includes contestants from The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia; The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard; and The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young. So…who’s in the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast and which contestants can Bachelor Nation expect to arrive in Mexico throughout the season? Read on for the full Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast and the BiP season 8 contestants creating all the drama this summer.

Who’s in the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast?

Teddi Wright

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Teddi Wright is a 25-year-old surgical unit nurse from Redlands, California. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she received the First Impression Rose and was eliminated in week seven in fifth place. During their first One-on-One date, Teddi revealed to Clayton that she was a virgin and was waiting until marriage to have sex, to which Clayton told her that he “never would have known” she was a virgin. “I really did think that his questions made sense. They were all future-focused to where I knew he was taking me seriously and our relationship seriously,” Teddi said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast at the time. “I am very sexual and I like to talk about it, and I don’t mind that. I don’t think that’s really normal for virgins, at least what society sees. You see us making out in every episode, so I understand why he was shocked.”

During the “Women Tell All” special, Teddi claimed that Clayton’s brother messaged her on her Instagram after she was eliminated on his season. Clayton has two brothers, Patrick and Nate, but Teddi didn’t reveal which sibling she received the DM from. “Clayton’s brother did reach out to me,” she said. “I didn’t reply. I will say, I think one Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me.” Clayton responded to Teddi’s claim on Twitter, asking her to post a screenshot of the DMs. “Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs,” he wrote “So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs 😂😂 #TheBachelor.” He continued in a second tweet, “Let me just clarify here … I 1000% believe Teddi. There’s absolutely no way she made this up at all 😂 #TheBachelor.”

Teddi listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Surgical Unit Nurse.” She also listed her job in her Instagram bio as a “Registered Nurse.” She passed National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in February 2020, according to an Instagram post at the time. “Being in the nursing program surrounded by people who are all getting roughly the same grades as you, all called by God to be there, and all incredibly smart & personable can be daunting in comparison when we fail to remember who we each are to Him,” Teddi wrote in the post. “When we were finding out what hospitals we were getting to precept at I found out first and got my dream hospital which is linked to the hospital Tiff wanted. When I tried to turn the convo on her and tell her I’m sure she would get her 1st choice too she immediately said ‘no no don’t take away this exciting moment for you- you totally deserve this! Whatever is meant to be will be- I’m so so happy for you!'” She continued, “Thankful for the friendships nursing has given me and daily reminders that we don’t need to compete with one another, God already has each of our blessings set aside. Wanting to lift each other up is not going to make us fall below but instead gonna let us rise higher with our best friends!!”⠀⠀

Read Teddi’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: “Teddi is a catch. She is beautiful, smart and a total hopeless romantic who is ready to find her soul’s counterpart,” her bio read. “Though Teddi grew up in a strict Christian household, she lives by her own rules and has no interest in settling just to settle. Teddi is all about that instant connection and is looking for someone who won’t be intimidated when she asks hard-hitting questions on the first date. While she is all about forming deep connections, Teddi also wants a man who can have fun with her and who won’t be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip! Teddi is ready for the real thing and just wants to share her heart with someone who truly deserves it.”

Fun Facts:

• Teddi could eat pasta for every meal.

• Growing up, Teddi was terrified of ladybugs.

• Teddi loves massages.

Sierra Jackson

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Sierra Jackson is a 27-year-old yoga instructor from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week four. During her season, Sierra was involved in drama with Cassidy Timbrooks, a contestant she accused of having a “friends with benefits” at home she wanted to date instead of Clayton. Sierra also slammed Cassidy for her behavior after she received a Group Date Rose. “She was not humble, she was flaunting that she got a rose. She was asking other women ‘What’s your exit interview going to be?’ insinuating they were going to go home,” Sierra said on the “Talking It Out” podcast at the time. “Yes, she was asking people what their exit interviews were going to be. She had her rose and she’s waving it around, smelling it, just nasty behavior, shoving it in everyone’s face. Then she goes up to Kate or Hunter and asks her about her exit interview. It was tacky.” Sierra also revealed that she and Cassidy had a conversation that didn’t air. “I went up to her and said ‘You know how I told you that if I ever had a problem with you I would tell you? I told Clayton what you told me because he deserved to know and this is really important.’ After I just walked away and she was just like, ‘I hope you get a rose tonight!” Sierra said.

Sierra listed her job on The Bachelor as “Yoga Instructor.” According to her Linkedin, Sierra has worked as a yoga instructor at her own business, Sierra JackZen, since April 2020. She currently works as a Recruiting Coordinator at OpenAI. She also is a model with The DriveN Agency and worked as a Senior Recruiting Coordinator at Replicated from July 2021 to May 2022. She graduated from the University of Central, Oklahoma, with a Bachelor of Science in fashion marketing in 2017. She minored in professional sales.

Read Sierra’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Sierra is a bold and beautiful firecracker of a woman. She loves traveling, yoga, dressing to impress, and working toward achieving her goals. Sierra says that everything she does has deep thought and purpose, so then why come to “The Bachelor”? Sierra is ready for marriage and she wants it soon! She is looking for a man who is cultured, direct and just as ambitious as she is. Also, please be clean because Sierra has no time for anyone with bad hygiene. Sierra is done wasting time and is ready to jump into love with both feet. Will Clayton be the man to take the plunge with her? Only time will tell…

Fun Facts:

Sierra loves scavenger hunts.

Sierra’s favorite flower is a black rose.

Sierra cannot eat enough Korean food, especially kimchi and rice.

Shanae Ankney

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Shanae Ankney is a 30-year-old recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week five in 12th place. Shanae was a villain on her season and had drama with contestants Elizabeth Corrigan and Genevieve Parisi. During the season, Shanae crashed a group date after party when her team lost a football game earlier in the date and weren’t invited to the party. At the party, Shanae took the winning team’s trophy and broke it. Shanae was eliminated in week five after she and Genevieve went on a Two-on-One Date with Clayton, and Genevieve receive the rose. “You know, I said some things that were maybe harsh at the time, but as I was filming my humor is so carefree and lighthearted, calling them ‘bitches,’ intentionally, I did not mean like ‘hey, you’re a bitch’ In the moment, it was fun and carefree,” Shanae said on the “Talking It Out” podcast at the time. “I do think edits are really real, but again, it was so carefree and lighthearted in the moment, but playing it back I was like ‘I understand,’ but I think how they didn’t give me the time of day to talk about it or listen, it was hard to explain myself.”

Shanae listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Recruiter.” According to her Linkedin, Shanae works as a Director of Recruiting at OPOC.Us, a financial services company, in Worthington, Ohio. She’s had the job since July 2015. Before that, Shanae worked as a Neurological Surgery Administrative Assistant at The Ohio University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Read Shanae’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: “Shanae is a small-town girl with a HUGE personality,” her bio reads. “She describes herself as faithful, patient and lovable, and is here to find a man who can keep up with her in all facets of life. She is looking for a man with confidence that won’t waste time playing games. She also values her independence, so while Shanae wants to build a life with someone, she also wants someone who encourages her to achieve the goals she has set for herself. Above all, Shanae wants to be able to be herself with a man who will honor and cherish her for the gem that she is.”

Fun Facts:

• Shanae loves Christmas so much that she keeps her tree up all year round.

• Shanae is obsessed with zoos.

• Shanae is not interested in dating a man who performs magic.

Serene Russell

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Serene Russell is a 27-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week eight in fourth place. Serene told Entertainment Tonight after her elimination that she was still open to love despite her breakup with Clayton. “I did a lot of work with my breakup and going home to make sure that I’m not like putting my walls back up,” she said. “I definitely feel ready to find that person. If the right opportunity presents itself… and I feel like it’s something that’s meant for me, then I would definitely be open to that.”

Serene listed her job on The Bachelor as an “Elementary School Teacher.” According to her Linkedin, Serene worked as a teacher in Oklahoma City from June 2020 to August 2022. Serene graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma, with a bachelor of arts in Professional Media in 2020. Before she became teacher, Serene was an assistant manager at Lush Fashion Lounge in Oklahoma City. She was also a news intern with Griffins Communication. Along with teaching, Serene is also a model. She’s represented by Wilhelmina Denver and Tabb Models. According to her Linkedin, she’s been with The Tabb Agency as a commercial and print model since 2014. She was a commercial and print model with Brook Model Management from 2012 to 2014.

Read Serene’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Serene’s spirit is robust and her passion is strong. When she’s not making a difference in her student’s lives, she loves to spend time relaxing with close friends or planning her next big adventure. Serene knows her worth and what she needs to be happy. When it comes to relationships, she wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back. Her dream man is honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator. He’s open to trying new things, willing to be vulnerable, and ready to have a big family. Serene has a huge heart and a lot of love to give, so we can’t wait to see if she finds our Bachelor a worthy recipient.

Fun Facts:

Serene loves the theater but only if it’s a musical.

Guinea pigs seriously freak Serene out.

Serene has a cat named Leonardo DiCATprio.

Romeo Alexander

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelorette season 18 (Michelle Young)

Romeo Alexander is a 33-year-old mathematician from New York City, New York. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in week four. In an interview with The Crimson in 2021, Romeo revealed that he was inspired to apply for The Bachelorette after seeing Matt James as the first Black Bachelor for The Bachelor season 25 in 2021. “Throughout Matt James’ season, [my dad] kept saying ‘You gotta watch this, it’s history being made with the first Black bachelor,’” Romeo recalled. “The ironic thing was that the entire time my dad was watching this he kept saying, ‘That could be you up there’ and ‘This is very relevant to you, son, because what if one day you’re up there and you need to know how to handle the drama.’ I was like ‘Yeah, sure, whatever.’”

Romeo listed his job on The Bachelorette as a “Mathematician.” According to his Linkedin, Romeo works as a Senior Data Scientist at Ramp. Before that, he worked as a Quantitative Developer at SESCO Enterprises and an Engineering Fellow at Insight Data Science. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor of arts in mathematics. He was also a member of the freshman rowing team. He also graduated from New York University with a doctor of philosophy and PhD in atmospheric science and mathematics.

Read Romeo’s Bachelorette season 18 biography and fun facts ahead: For Romeo, math has always come easy. The one equation he has yet to solve though is Romeo + X = True Love, and this Harvard graduate is here to find that missing variable! He is looking for an adventurous woman who is smart, active and motivated. Nothing turns him on more than someone with a curious mind. In a dream world, Romeo would love to find a woman who will spend the day exploring New York’s many museums and, once the sun goes down, will tear up the dance floor with him at salsa night. Like his famous namesake, Romeo is a passionate man and says that he falls hard and fast. Will Michelle be the Juliet he has been searching for?

Fun Facts: Romeo is very interested in clean technology. Romeo wants to go to Burning Man one day. Romeo studied Japanese for three years in college.



Michael Allio

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelorette season 17 (Katie Thurston)

Michael Allio is a 38-year-old business owner from Akron, Ohio. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, where he self-eliminated in week seven in fourth place. In an interview on the “3 Things to Know” podcast, Michael revealed that he quit Katie’s season because he wouldn’t move from Ohio, where his son, James, lives. “Night two, we start talking about where would we live, our jobs, our goals, our aspirations, real questions! If this thing’s expedited, you better get down to it really quickly,” Michael said. “We discussed where we would live, and I remember the first time I answered it I said I was flexible mainly in the Midwest, like Chicago… and then later on in the season I came back to her and I admitted that I’m not flexible at all. “My community is here, James’ support is here, his school’s here, my sister lives down the street… We talked about it often, and she was willing to move to Akron. She said it multiple times.”

Michael listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Business Owner.” After his wife Laura’s death, Michael started an organization named The L4 Project – Live Life Like Laura in her honor. The organization sells water bottles and apparel for men, women and children with 100 percent of its proceeds going toward nonprofits that “enrich the lives of individuals and fighting cancer.” The website reads, “No one should have to battle cancer alone. We’re here to ensure that they never have too.” On its website, The L4 Project also states that it “provides financial assistance to organizations determined on improving patient outcomes and easing the emotional and physical hardships throughout an individuals cancer journey.”

In his Instagram bio, Michael describes himself as an entrepreneur, dad, friend and “aspiring do-gooder.” His bio also included the quote: “Pick apart the day and put the pieces back together your way.” On his Linkedin, Michael also describes himself as an “experienced entrepreneur.” His Linkedin bio reads, “Experienced entrepreneur with a passion for start-up businesses, developing novel products and services, making lasting connections and serving the greater good. Our time is short. Let’s make our mark today.” According to his Linkedin, Michael is the founder and managing partner of Allstera a company that delivers “quality and affordable sanitation consumer products and personal protectiveequipment to individuals, companies and organizations of all size.” Prior to his current job, Michael worked at companies like MASCOT Workwear USA and Novartis. He graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 2006 with a bachelor’s of business administration in communication and media studies.

Read Michael’s Bachelorette season 17 biography and fun facts ahead: Michael is a single dad whose world revolves around his amazing 4-year-old son, James. When it comes to dating, the two of them are a packaged deal, and Michael wouldn’t have it any other way. Michael lives a life that is incredibly fulfilling and says he is more than ready to find someone with whom to share it. His dream woman is compassionate, empathetic, resilient and not easily offended. A witty woman with a funny bone and a self-deprecating sense of humor is a huge turn-on for Michael, and he loves when a woman has strong convictions and stands up against ignorance. Michael says that life is short and that he’s ready to find a woman who makes him a better person every day that they are together. He is serious about finding love on this journey, so, Michael, let the journey begin.

Fun Facts:

Michael makes a mean plate of dino nuggies.

Michael loves 90’s R&B and rap music.

Michael prefers the mountains over the beach any day of the week.

Logan Palmer

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelorette season 19 (Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia)

Logan Palmer is a 26-year-old videographer from San Diego, California. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Gabby’s contestant and was disqualified in week six in fifth place. Logan was involved in drama with Gabby and Rachel when he originally chose to be Rachel’s contestant before he switched to Gabby. “I wanted a chance,” Logan told People at the time of his switch. “Leaving the show so suddenly, I didn’t have much of a chance to explain my side of things to the group of guys as a whole. When things got split, things were kind of relayed through other people or it was kind of like a telephone game of what had happened and the conversations I had had and where I was at.” Logan was disqualified after he tested positive for COVID-19 in week six and was sent home. Logan responded to “theories” he was eliminated for a reason ABC wanted to keep a secret in an interview on the “Talking It Out” podcast at the time. “This is not something I expected to get this reaction it has. There’s, like, these very creative, very artistic theories about what actually happened to me,” he said.“I did indeed get a positive COVID test.”

Logan listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Videographer.” According to his Linkedin, Logan is a Production Technician at Raindrop, where he’s worked since 2021. He’s also worked as a Camera Operator for the San Diego Padres, a Videographer/Editor for KUSI Television, and a Production Assistant for Petco. He graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in advertising. “Creative professional and film maker working to bring life to brands, tell important stories, and deliver stunning visuals in the world of production,” his Linkedin biography reads.

Read Logan’s Bachelorette season 19 biography and fun facts ahead: Logan is a California beach boy who loves the sun, surf and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of time. While he loves to hang with his boys, he’s ready to trade in bachelorhood and find someone to grow with in a meaningful way. Logan is witty, self-aware and goofy. He is very into self-growth and wants to find someone who is just as much of a free spirit as he is. His ideal woman is artsy, low maintenance and down to cuddle by a bonfire under the stars. Logan is looking for a deep connection with strong chemistry, so we can’t wait to see if sparks fly when he meets our Bachelorettes!



Fun Facts:

– Logan’s lifelong crush is Elaine from “Seinfeld.”

– Logan isn’t afraid to skinny dip.

– Logan loves corn dogs.

Lace Morris

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 12 (Ben Higgins) & Bachelor in Paradise season 3

Lace Morris is a 32-year-old real estate agent from Denver, Colorado. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 20 with Ben Higgins, where she self-eliminated in week three in 17th place. Lace quit the season after she saw Ben and contestant Becca Tilley kissing, which made her realize the show wasn’t for her at the time. “I think I’ve been making a lot of progress on myself … I’m really proud of it,” she told host Chris Harrison after she quit. Lace was also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 3, where she got engaged to Grant Kemp, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 12 with JoJo Fletcher, but the two split in November 2016. Grant called his relationship with Lace “volatile” in an interview with Us Weekly in 2017. “I don’t talk to Lace ever,” he said. “Recently, I’ve seen that [Lace is] doing some things to try to get my attention. She’s been hanging out with my ex Jen — the one who blew me up in the tabloids — and posting on Instagram. I don’t play those Instagram caption games. I’m an adult.” He continued, “I put out in the media that it was mutual and was respectful enough to do that. It was a very volatile relationship. I definitely still hope for the best for her.”

Lace listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Real Estate Agent.” According to her Linkedin, Lace has worked as a Licensed Realtor with Compass since 2017. Before that, she was a Social Media Marketing Specialist at CEG Talent. She graduated from the Metropolitan State University of Denver in Hospitality and Communication in 2011. She also earned her property and casualty license and real estate license from Kaplan University in 2014.

Kira Mengistu

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Kira Mengistu is a 33-year-old physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week three. In an interview with BachelorNation.com before she was cast on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, Kira revealed the Bachelorette alums she would like to meet. “I am definitely interested in going to Paradise this summer! I actually just started watching past seasons of Paradise and I’d be really excited to go,” she said. “I feel like it’s more like real dating than The Bachelor because you’re meeting more people and dating them rather than everyone focusing on dating one guy. And there isn’t one person in particular I’d like to meet. If I go, I’d be going in with a super open mind. There are a few really cute guys like Pardeep, Romeo, and Casey that I’d love to meet.And there’s one person from a past season I’d like to meet. I don’t know if he’s single right now, but I’d love to see Dr. Joe on the beach. That would be great!”

Kira listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Physician.” According to her Linkedin, Kira works as an Attending Physician in Internal Medicine at Penn Medicine under the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Before that, she worked as a Resident Physician in Internal Medicine at the Cambridge Health Alliance. She graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in 2011 and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine in 2016. She also graduated from The Wharton School with a Master of Business Administration in 2021.

Read Kira’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Kira is attractive, ambitious and wildly accomplished. She is fearlessly focused and dedicated to achieving any goal she sets her sights on, which is proven by her bachelor’s degree from Harvard, her MBA from University of Pennsylvania, and her medical degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. WOW! She loves her career practicing internal medicine but is ready to put her professional life on hold so she can truly focus on herself for a change. Kira is looking for a mature man who will excite and inspire her. He should be social, always up for trying new things and appreciate the corny things in life. At the end of the day, Kira says she is looking for a man that will look at her the way she looks at french fries and we think she deserves nothing less.

Fun Facts:

Kira taught herself to write hieroglyphics as a child.

Kira loves nachos.

Kira has two cats, Olga and Oksana.

Justin Glaze

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelorette season 17 (Katie Thurston)

Justin Glaze is an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, where he was the runner-up. In an interview on the “Almost Famous” podcast in 2021, Justin revealed that he thought his relationship with Katie could’ve been different if his Fantasy Suite date was before Katie’s winner, Blake Moynes. “I certainly respect that she was honest with me and let me know how she was feeling and didn’t waste my time. I guess where I was coming from is — and it wasn’t up to me — but I was curious, you know, let’s say the roles were reversed [and] the order was switched and I had gone before Blake,” he said. “What could that whole day, potentially night, have done for us? You know, then where she could have had Blake for the whole day, whole night and then kind of, you know, see where each relationship was after that.”

Justin listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Investment Sales Consultant.” Justin works as an Intermediary Sales Consultant at T. Rowe Price, an investment company, a job he’s had for the past four years, according to his Linkedin. He graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County in 2016 with a degree in Business Technology Administration with an economics concentration. While in college, he was a varsity track and field player, a member of the Sigma Alpha Lambda National Honor Society and a secretary for the Investment & Trading Club. According to his Linkedin, he graduated with a visual arts minor. His art can be seen on his Instagram.

Read Justin’s Bachelorette season 17 biography and fun facts ahead: Justin is one hell of a catch – tall, handsome, has a great career in investment sales, and for the cherry on top, he is also an extremely talented painter. He comes from a loving family and credits his parents, who have been happily married for over 30 years, with providing him an excellent example of what a successful relationship should look like. While Justin has dated around, he’s never been one to settle and just hasn’t found “the one.” For Justin, that one woman is someone who is equally beautiful on the inside and out, trustworthy and committed to the idea of teamwork in a relationship. She’s passionate about fitness but also loves to enjoy a day barbequing and a good bottle of Sauvignon Blanc. Justin considers himself to be very romantic and holds a lot of value in having a strong intimate connection, both emotionally and physically. For Justin, this journey is all about finding his forever, so here’s hoping he can find that meaningful connection with Katie.

Justin’s favorite artist of all time is Basquiat.

If Justin could be any superhero, he would be Black Panther.

Justin does not like to dance. At all.

Jill Chin

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Jill Chin is a 27-year-old architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week four. In an interview on the “Talking It Out” podcast, Jill revealed that she didn’t think Shanae was as bad of a villain as she was edited to be. “In the house, I thought she seemed a little crazy, but she wasn’t doing anything to me directly, so I just sat back. I reached out to her many times. I can’t say how many times I reached out to that woman saying that I knew she felt alienated in the house and I never wanted her to feel that way so she could come to me and we can talk it out,” she said.

Jill listed her job on The Bachelor as an “Architectural Historian.” According to her Linkedin, Jill works as a Architectural Historian and Social Media Coordinator at Public Archaeology Lab. Before that, she worked as a Business Development Representative at Nordson EFD. She graduated from Salve Regina University with a bachelor’s degree in cultural and historic preservation in 2017.

Read Jill’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Jill is full of life and personality. She loves being outside, walking around the local cemeteries and going out for drinks with the girls, but she is tired of being the only single one in her group of friends. Jill is looking for a man with a kind heart who is emotionally mature. Her dream man is someone she can laugh with, have deep conversations with, and someone who she enjoys spending time with more than she enjoys being alone. Physically, she says she is looking for a big, tall, hunk of a man that she can “climb like a tree.” Jill, please let us introduce you to Clayton…

Jill knows how to identify baby pine trees as male or female.

Jill was obsessed with “Twilight” as a teen.

Petting a wombat is at the top of Jill’s bucket list

Jacob Rapini

Original season: The Bachelorette season 19 (Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia)

Jacob Rapini is a 28-year-old mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was eliminated in week three. Jacob was involved in drama his season after he was only interested in Rachel and wouldn’t be interested in Gabby if she was the only Bachelorette. He also called Gabby “smoking” hot, which she took offense to. “I want to take this moment to apologize to @gabby.windey for not taking into consideration her feelings. What I said was ignorant and not appropriate for the moment. I realized you don’t know what someone could be going through or where their headspace is at. Listening instead of explaining would have gone a lot further,” Jacob wrote in an Instagram post after his elimination. “Personally, I wouldn’t want anyone to say what I said to me. I have no excuses. What was said was said. I can’t go back on the past. I can only learn form this moment to understand everyone deserves to be respected. We all make mistakes but as a man I won’t take this for granted. I wish Gabby all the best in her pursuit for love. I know she’ll find it.”

Jacob listed his job on The Bachelorette as a “Mortgage Broker.” According to his Linkedin, Jacob works as a Mortgage Broker at Allied First Bank. Before that, he worked as a Mortgage Loan Officer at Axos Bank. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 2017 and from San Diego State University in 2020. He also attended San Diego Mesa College, where he received his associate’s degree in business administration and management.

Read Jacob’s Bachelorette season 19 biography and fun facts ahead: Jacob knows exactly what he wants in a wife. He admits he’s picky, but since he’s looking for a love to last a lifetime, he doesn’t see that as a bad thing. Jacob’s ideal wife will turn heads with her looks wherever she goes and have beauty on the inside that matches. For Jacob, keeping his fitness routine in check is high on the priority list, so his ideal partner should want to maintain a healthy lifestyle and be able to have fun working up a sweat both in and out of the gym. Jacob is ready to let his guard down when he meets someone who checks all of his boxes.

Fun Facts: Jacob reads 30-40 books a year. Jacob loves to camp in national parks. Jacob doesn’t eat cake.



Hunter Haag

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Hunter Haag is a 29-year-old human resource specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week five. Hunter was involved in minor drama on her season with Shanae Ankney, who she compared to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. “They both look good in orange too,” Hunter tweeted after she made the comparison in an episode.

Hunter listed her job on The Bachelor as “Human Resource Specialist.” Before that, Hunter used to work as a Disney Princess character performer at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World, according to her Instagram. Among the characters she played was Rapunzel.

Read Hunter’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Hunter is a Disney Princess looking for her Prince Charming. But seriously, Hunter used to work at Walt Disney World as a princess which 1) is way more competitive than you think and 2) absolutely makes sense when you get to know her. She is genuine, empathetic and compassionate. She describes herself as a romantic who longs for a relationship like you see in rom-coms. She is looking for a man who is loving, athletic and outdoorsy. He should also be adventurous with food because when it comes to eating, Hunter is a huge foodie. At her core, Hunter is truly ready to put it all on the line in the hopes of finding her happily ever after.

Hunter’s favorite book is “A Walk to Remember”.

Hunter would love to be Justin Bieber’s “One Less Lonely Girl”.

Hunter would love to have an Australian accent.

Hailey Malles

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Hailey Malles is a 27-year-old pediatric nurse from Orlando, Florida. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week one. Hailey listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Pediatric Nurse.” She also lists the job in her Instagram bio. “Pediatric RN | Traveler,” her Instagram bio reads.

Read Hailey’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Hailey is here for the real deal, y’all! She feels like this is all happening at the perfect time for her – her body and career are exactly where she wants them to be: She has the unwavering support of her loving grandma, aka “Lil Grams,” and now she’s just missing a man to complement it all. Hailey has a magnetic personality, is serious about finding love and won’t settle for someone who just looks perfect on paper. She is looking for a family-oriented man with career ambition and a close relationship with God. Her dream man will value her and will love her firecracker personality instead of trying to soften her. At the end of the day, Hailey is trying to find her husband by any means possible, so Clayton, we hope you’re ready!

Hailey dreams of hanging out with elephants in Thailand.

Hailey is not afraid to go skinny dipping.

Hailey is Taylor Swift’s biggest fan.

Genevieve Parisi

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Genevieve Parisi is a 27-year-old bartender from Rehoboth, Massachusetts. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week seven in seventh place. During the season, Genevieve was involved in drama with Shanae Ankney. In week five, Genevieve and Shanae went on a Two-on-One Date with Clayton, where Genevieve receive the rose and Shanae was eliminated. “The biggest thing I learned about myself from the experience is that I’m very emotionally strong. I’ve struggled with anxiety and being on the show tested my patience and my anxiety. But seeing how I got through it made me really proud of myself,” Genevieve told BachelorNation.com in March 2022.

Genevieve listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Bartender.” She graduated from Hishop Feehan High School in in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston, Massachusetts. According to a scholarship announcement in 2015, Genevieve was pursuing a nursing degree. Her mother, Anne Parisi, is also a nurse at RI Hospital. Genevieve is also an influencer and is represented by the management company A-List Me. She also modeled for the brand Muscle Beach in 2019.

Read Genevieve’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Genevieve is looking for a man with whom she can get lost in their own little world. She is ambitious, confident and persistent, and says that when she wants something, there isn’t much that can stop her from going for it. Her dream man is someone that will let her maintain her independence and always keep her laughing. She wants someone who won’t be afraid to admit that they are wrong or change their personality when they are “bro-ing out” with the guys. They also must have a good relationship with their mother and be able to have deep, meaningful conversations. What Genevieve wants is to find a passionate man who can flirt with her well past the first date and make their love go the distance.

Genevieve doesn’t like public speaking.

Genevieve loves to go fishing.

Genevieve says Hailey and Justin Bieber are #RelationshipGoals.

Casey Woods

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelorette season 18 (Michelle Young)

Casey Woods is a 37-year-old advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in week five. In an interview on the “Click Bait” podcast at the time, Casey explained how much of the drama he was in on Michelle’s season was edited out. “I was like weirdly drama adjacent. For instance, when Jamie got called out, Rick was one of the people who came to me because he was one of my close friends there. So it became Rick, myself, and Nayte. It seemed like Nayte’s drama, but I was always there,” he said. “I was actually fighting with Chris S. probably within two weeks of the show starting, but you didn’t really see it. If someone rubs me the wrong way, I just put it out there. It’s not like I’m trying to find a fight, but if it’s something I thought was disrespectful to Michelle, I wasn’t shy to say how I felt. I think that comes across in the interviews.”

Casey listed his job on The Bachelorette as an “Advertising Creative Director.” According to his Linkedin, Casey works as a Creative Director at GlueIQ. Before that, he wa the Creative Director at Stinghouse. He graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor of fine arts in creative writing in 2006. He also graduated from the University of Miami in a master of fine arts in cinematography and film/video production in 2008.

Read Casey’s Bachelorette season 18 biography and fun facts ahead: Casey is at the point in his life where he wants something serious and long-lasting. Though he loves life in Miami, he says he has outgrown the local dating scene where women care more about their Instagram stories than making meaningful connections. He is looking for a woman who is ready to be a mom because Casey is ready to start a family and give his mom all of the grandbabies she so badly craves! Casey also loves his job raising money for philanthropic ventures and hopes to find a wife who gets as much satisfaction in helping others as he does. Casey is excited to meet Michelle and focus on finding love without all of the outside world’s distractions. He is all about the love and we can’t wait to see what this journey has in store for him and the Bachelorette.

Fun Facts: Casey says he is secretly a hippie. Casey likes camping, but he hates sleeping in tents. Casey takes his eggs scrambled with salsa.



Brittany Galvin

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Brittany Galvin is a 25-year-old model from Chicago, Illinois. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she came in week three and was eliminated in week five. Brittany was involved in drama her season after Anna Redman, another contestant from Chicago, accused her of being an escort. Brittany responded to the rumors in an Instagram post at the time. “It’s 2021 you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others,” she said. “Again, to make it clear I am NOT an escort. And for the people who are, don’t let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories wit me because they are all so powerful. I’m here to support you like how you have to me!” She continued, “If this happened to me in the real world I’d brush it off because I know my truth,” she said. “But how would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation and future relationships. Lastly, yes it was a shitty thing to do, but let’s not destroy someone’s life over it. Bringing others down is exactly what I don’t want. We are bigger and better than that. Love you all.”

Brittany listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Model.” According to her Linkedin, Brittany signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2019. She’s also the Co-Owner of the brand YoTie, which she founded in 2015. She graduated from the University if Missouri, Columbia in 2019, where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

Read Brittany’s Bachelor season 25 biography and fun facts ahead: Brittany is a sexy and sassy woman who is ready to take a different approach to her dating life. Single for the first time in a long time, this serial monogamist is ready to break out of her Chicago bubble and experience love with a new type of man. She describes herself as a social butterfly that, in a pre-COVID world, loves to go out and have a good time. She dreams of moving to New York City, finding love that broadens her horizons and traveling the world with the man of her dreams. Her ideal man will be fun, mature and trusting. She can’t be with a man who won’t let her live her life, and says she has no time for unnecessary drama. Even though she’s only 23, if the right guy comes along, she says she is ready to get engaged. Will Matt be the one to show this beauty that true love is worth settling down for? Only time will tell.

Fun Facts:

Dreams of traveling the world with her future man by her side.

If she could have a superpower, it would be invisibility.

Her bucket list includes DJing a dance party in Ibiza.

Brandon Jones

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelorette season 18 (Michelle Young)

Brandon Jones is a 28-year-old Traveling Nurse Recruiter from Portland, Oregon. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was the runner-up. “I’d rather listen and rather hear your side because, what I saw, I guess I have my own views and opinions but I’d rather your side so I can get the whole clarity,” Brandon told Michelle on the “After the Final Rose” special after his elimination. “I guess I just wanted to know, what was going through your mind because I know there’s a lot that didn’t happen or didn’t show.” Brandon told Michelle that he was “a little confused” when he sent her home and chose her winner, Nayte Olukoya, over him when Nayte confessed that he may not have been ready for an engagement. “Breaking someone’s heart isn’t easy, but I just felt like you really had to push Nayte to that point. It was just kind of confusing when you never had to question me, but you had to keep questioning him. But again, sometimes we don’t understand what our heart is telling us. Sometimes you just know what you want,” Brandon said.

Brandon listed his job on The Bachelorette as a “Traveling Nurse Recruiter.” Brandon graduated from Western Oregon University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, according to his Linkedin. He also earned a degree in entrepreneurship from Portland Community College in 2014. Brandon J. currently works as a vendor staffing specialist at PeaceHealth, a health system in Washington. Before that, he worked at companies like Nike, Manpower, Riverdale Landscape, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Jimmy John’s. “I am a person who is self-motivated to succeed at any job given me. I believe in treating others with respect as well as motivating them. I am comfortable with taking on a leadership role and thrive by helping others succeed. I do this through clear and concise communication and understanding my team,” he wrote in his Linkedin bio. “I like to create innovational ways that uses not only mine, but everyone’s strengths in completing any task given. I believe listening and learning from past experiences as well as high dependability are strengths I could bring to your company. I look forward to the opportunity to develop myself as well as be a part of your organization and its growth.”

Read Brandon’s Bachelorette season 18 biography and fun facts ahead: Brandon J. may be young, but he knows exactly what he wants in life and is very serious about finding the one with whom to settle down. He is kind, confident and looking for a wife whose passionate personality can keep up with his. Brandon J. wants someone who has goals and the focus to achieve them. He doesn’t want to be with someone who is still figuring herself out, and he hopes to find someone who can be his best friend and teammate for the rest of their lives. Speaking of teammates, not only is Brandon J. looking for love, but he’s also looking for a little basketball! He is a self-proclaimed basketball fiend, and when given the opportunity, he doesn’t plan on missing out on his shot with Michelle.

Fun Facts:

Brandon once hopped on stage during a Lil Wayne and Drake concert.

Brandon loves “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Brandon has no interest in ever going bungee jumping.

Andrew Spencer

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelorette season 17 (Katie Thurston)

Andrew Spencer is a professional football player from Vienna, Austria. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, where he was eliminated in week six in fifth place. After Andrew was sent home, Katie told producers that she wasn’t sure if his elimination was the right decision. Andrew visited Katie at her hotel room after his elimination, where Katie confirmed her decision to send him home. Before he left, Andrew gave Katie a note that read, “If you change your mind… I’ll be waiting.” After Katie read the note, she ran down the hallways of her hotel to tell Andrew goodbye one last time. “Obviously the first breakup was tough and then going back in and doing that thing, that was also really tough. I just let her know like, ‘Hey, I don’t wanna do this Bachelor process anymore. So if you want to possibly continue this outside of that, I would definitely be open to it,'” Andrew told Entertainment Tonight after his elimination. “That’s what I meant when I wrote that on the card.”

Andrew listed his job on The Bachelorette as a “Professional Football Player. Andrew played defensive back for the Vienna Vikings in Austria. According to his Bachelorette biography Andrew lived half of the year in Vienna and the other half in Chicago, where he works as football coach and a teacher’s assistant. According to his Instagram bio, he graduated from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. He also linked to his college football highlights on YouTube.

Read Andrew’s Bachelorette season 17 biography and fun facts ahead: Andrew S. is truly a man of the world. He spends half the year living in Vienna, Austria, where he plays professional football, and the other half in the Chicago area, where he works as a football coach and teacher’s assistant. Andrew S. says living in Europe has given him an updated outlook on life where people work to live instead of live to work. He is not afraid to make a grand romantic gesture and says that when the moment calls for it, he has no problem driving for hours just to hand-deliver lunch and fresh flowers to that special woman. Andrew S. can’t wait to get married and hopes to have five kids one day. The one thing he cannot handle in a relationship is poor communication. Lucky for him, the Bachelorette has no trouble in that arena!

Fun Facts:

Andrew S. has a great sense of humor, and one of his favorite party tricks is imitating accents from around the globe.

Andrew S. loves to nerd out over Ancient Rome and says that seeing the Colosseum in person was a dream come true.

Andrew S. loves margaritas and will happily challenge anyone who says they can make a better one than he can.

Andrew S. is very close with his 96-year-old grandmother.

Johnny DePhillipo

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelorette season 19 (Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia)

Johnny DePhillipo is a 25-year-old realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Gabby’s contestant and self-eliminated in week eight in third place. In an interview on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast at the time, Johnny opened up about how his mental health struggles deepened his relationship with Gabby. “And I am not afraid to seek help. I’ve seen therapists, and it’s a huge help. It’s a tool that I’m trying to use more and more as I get older. I just don’t care what people think. Get the help you need and you’ll feel 100 times better. There are reasons why we feel like this and sometimes they’re underlying, so we don’t always know why. There are people out there who can help,” he said. “For the longest time, I kept things bottled up and it has ruined relationships, and I just feel so much better now that I can take care of myself and not care what people think.” He continued, “I learned on the show that vulnerability is something I really look for in a relationship. I am not super vulnerable naturally, so it was hard for me to get there and it’s something I’m still working on. I think there is a whole process to falling in love. You have to build that connection and friendship and then get vulnerable with someone so they can see all of you. I was trying to go through the process with Gabby.”

Johnny listed his job on The Bachelorette as a “Realtor.” According to his Linkedin, Johnny works as a Real Estate Agent with Compass. Before that, he was a Health Insurance Agent with Family First Life. He graduated from Palm Beach State College with an associate’s degree in business in 2018. He was a member of the fraternity Phi Delta Theta, for which he was the philanthropy chair.

Read Johnny’s Bachelorette season 19 biography and fun facts ahead: Johnny is a laid back, simple man who wants to find love just like the rest of us. When he isn’t hanging out with his huge, crazy, Italian family, he is surfing with his boys or taking advantage of any free time to plan his next travel adventure. Johnny’s perfect woman is intelligent, outgoing and athletic. She’ll also have good hygiene and love Barry White and Frank Sinatra as much as he does. Johnny is a sucker for a good smile and says he’ll do whatever it takes to make his partner light up. Johnny is a forward thinker and says he can’t be with anyone who is hung up on past relationships. He’s ready to start the next chapter of his life and now he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side.

Fun Facts: Johnny’s childhood dream was to be a rapper. Johnny loves to make corny jokes. Johnny loves fishing.



Victoria Fuller

Arrived: Week 1

Original season: The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber)

Victoria Fuller is a 28-year-old medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, where she was eliminated in week nine in third place. During her season, Victoria’s ex-boyfriend, country singer Chase Rice, performed for her and Peter on a One-on-One date. Chase slammed the producers for the moment in an interview at the 2019 CMA Awards, where he also confirmed that he didn’t know Victoria would be on the date. “It ain’t no love triangle, I’ll tell you that,” he said at the time. “The love’s on their side. I wish them the best. I don’t know what happens there, but I wanted to go on and promote my music. And they brought a little extra curricular activity into that. They are [sneaky].” Victoria also dated season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules for four months in 2020. “I respect him so much. I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that like right now, I’m in such a different place than he is,” Victoria said in an interview on the “Viall Files” podcast in September 2020. “And I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon. So I just want to focus on me. It’s been so much about other people this year that I just really wanna like hone in on what I want to accomplish and like what I want to get out of this year and looking forward to my career in the future.”

Victoria listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Medical Sales Representative.” Victoria currently works as an influencer and is signed to the agency, Socialyte. Read Victoria’s Bachelor season 24 biography and fun facts ahead: Victoria has lived in Virginia Beach her entire life and is very tied into her local community. She works part time at a yoga studio, but her true passion is her career in medical sales. After a terrible break up, Victoria hit the gym hard. She calls her new look her revenge body, and she even spiced things up by purchasing a pair of revenge boobs, which she LOVES! Victoria is looking for a guy that can make her laugh and melt her heart. She wants a man who can love her through the good, the bad and the ugly. She wants a man who can not only give her unconditional love, but can also give that love to her dog, Buxton, because they are a package deal. Victoria says that it’s hard for her to know someone likes her unless they are expressing it to her verbally, so good thing Peter has a way with words!

Fun Facts:

Victoria loves a man who is in touch with his feelings and isn’t afraid to cry in public.

Victoria is a big fan of country music and will travel to see her favorite artists play a show.

The most important woman in Victoria’s life is her dear grandmother.

Who’s in the rumored Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast?

Salley Carson – The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Rodney Mathews – The Bachelorette season 18 (Michelle Young)

Aaron Clancy – The Bachelorette season 17 (Katie Thurston) & Bachelor in Paradise season 7

James Bonsall – The Bachelorette season 17 (Katie Thurston) & Bachelor in Paradise season 7

Danielle Maltby – The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall) & Bachelor in Paradise season 4

Peter Izzo – The Bachelorette season 18 (Michelle Young)

Sarah Hamrick – The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Kate Gallivan – The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Eliza Isichei – The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Jessenia Cruz – The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James) & Bachelor in Paradise season 7

Florence Morenhout – Bachelor in Paradise Australia seasons 1 & 2

Tyler Norris – The Bachelorette season 19 (Gabby Winey & Rachel Recchia)

Alex Bordyukov – The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Adam Todd – The Bachelorette Australia season 6 (Elly Miles & Becky Miles)

Rick Leach – The Bachelorette season 18 (Michelle Young)

Olu Onajide – The Bachelorette season 18 (Michelle Young)

Hayen Markowitz – The Bachelorette season 19 (Gabby Winey & Rachel Recchia)

Joey Young – The Bachelorette season 19 (Gabby Winey & Rachel Recchia)

Justin Young – The Bachelorette season 19 (Gabby Winey & Rachel Recchia)

Mara Agrait – The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Ency Abedin – The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Lyndsey Windham – The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Where was Bachelor in Paradise 2022 filmed?

Where was Bachelor in Paradise 2022 filmed? Since season 2, Bachelor in Paradise has been filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. (Season 1 was filmed at the Casa Palapa resort in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico.) According to the hotel’s website, Playa Escondida is a secluded, beachfront resort surrounded by hills, a 350-foot coastline and covered with jungle. The resort is located 40 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport on the Pacific Coast of Nayarit, known as Riviera Nayarit, and is one mile from the town of Sayulita.

The resort offers horseback riding on the beach, yoga, surfing lessons, paddle boarding, whale and dolphin watching, hiking and bike trails, and golf. The hotel also has a spa that offers hot stone therapy, deep tissue massages, four hand massages and facials. The resort also has its own restaurant, which serves dishes like shrimp omelettes (served with local mountain coffee), enchiladas de pollo, mar y tierra (fresh baked lobster with a Sonoran beef filet), coquilles de jaques (giant seared scallops served on half shells with a buerre blanc saffron sauce), scampi (made with giant Mazatlan shrimp and a paprika butter), as well as vegan and vegetarian specialties.

The private beach includes complimentary boogie boards, hidden coves and a thatched beach bar (the same one Wells Adams bartends at on Bachelor in Paradise) that serves tropical fruit cocktails, smoothies and ice-cold beers. The resort also includes several pools, including an infinity edge pool and waterfalls, as well as multiple hillside jacuzzis. Guests can also practice yoga on the yoga platform, which is shaded by a thatched roof and is made of natural stone.

The rooms at the Playa Escondita Resort range from $150 per night to $600 per night, so they’re not cheap. Each room comes with either one or two beds, and can fit one to four people. Prospective guests can also search for rooms that include a jacuzzi, A/C, gold cart or kitchen. Visit playa-escondida.com to book your stay at the Playa Escondida Resort.

Who’s the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 host?

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 host? The Bachelor in Paradise season 8 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

Who’s the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 bartender?

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise bartender? The Bachelor in Paradise season 8 bartender is Wells Adams, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 12 with JoJo Fletcher and Bachelor in Paradise season 3. Wells has been the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise since season 4. Wells was also a guest host for Bachelor in Paradise in season 7 after ABC fired Chris Harrison as the host of the Bachelor franchise following his controversial comments about The Bachelor season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Bachelor in Paradise season 7 featured several celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess. “I’m not really qualified to be a bartender, and like, I’m okay at that and I’m not qualified to give people advice, I’m not a therapist, but I was a radio host for 15 years, so it was the only thing I was qualified to go do,” Wells told ABC 7 Chicago in 2021. He continued, “If I’m being honest, I was kind of [hosting] that the entire season. Let’s be fair, these big shot Hollywood-types would come in with their A/C trailers and say a couple of things and then I’d be up at 4:30 in the morning hosting the rose ceremony. I was glad I finally got my shot in there!”

In August 2022, Wells married actress Sarah Hyland after five years of dating. They got engaged in July 2019 and were set to marry on August 8, 2020, but had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, Sarah revealed that she met Wells on Twitter. “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs,” Sarah said. “I was following him. We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute.’” She continued, “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that.” After some messages back and forth, Wells asked Sarah on a date. “‘Next time I’m in LA, I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.’” he messaged. Sarah continued, “I love tacos. He loves tacos so that was his thing. Like, ‘I love tacos, let’s see if she loves tacos.’ We both love tacos! We have an obsession with tacos. Tacos and tequila, that’s our thing.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2020, Sarah revealed when she knew Wells was The One. Sarah explained that, a few days after she and Wells had the first real date at an Emmys party in 2017, she underwent her second kidney transplant. Wells flew from Nashville to Los Angeles to see Sarah on the weekends of her recovery process, where he also met her parents. A month into their relationship, they told each other they were falling in love. “I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend,” she said. “I’m impatient.” She continued, “We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official. I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,’ but it’s so fucking true. At least it was for me.”

Who is the next Bachelor for 2023?

Who is the next Bachelor for 2023 after Bachelor in Paradise season 8 ends? The season 27 Bachelor is Zach Shallcross, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Zach was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. He was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in September 2022. The Bachelor season 27 premieres on January 23, 2023.

“As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be “official” until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross,” Reality Steve tweeted in September 2022 before Zach’s announcement. Reality Steve also wrote in a blog post before his confirmation about how Zach was the only contestant from The Bachelorette season 19 that he could see being the season 27 Bachelor after another frontrunner turned the role down. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022. Variety also reported in September 2022 that Zach was ABC’s top choice to become the next Bachelor, with two sources confirming the news. Zach will be announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 finale on September 20, 2022. Reality Steve also tweeted a video at the time of Zach filming his introduction for The Bachelor. “But from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be Zach. And here is footage I was sent today from this past Saturday of Zach filming his intro video in Austin,” he tweeted. Page Six also reported in September 2022 that Zach was a frontrunner to become the next Bachelor. “He’s been a frontrunner for a while,” the insider said at the time. “There’s no denying that the audience loves him.”

Reality Steve reported in September 2022 that filming for The Bachelor season 27 started on September 26, 2022, with some of Zach’s contestants already in Los Angeles. He confirmed that two women on Zach’s season are: Davia Bunch, a 26-year-old digital marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina, and Cat Wong, a 27-year-old model from New York, New York. Davia graduated the University of South Carolina and was the Miss South Carolina in 2018 in the Miss America pageant. She competed with Cat. Davia’s mother died in 2013 of leukemia when she was in high school and her father remarried that year. According to Reality Steve, she then moved to Russia on a dance scholarship, where she struggled with an eating disorder, before coming back to the United States, entering pageants and winning the title of Miss South Carolina. Car also attended the University of South Carolina at the same time as Davia and competed against her for the title of Miss South Carolina in 2018.

But back to The Bachelor. So…who is season 27 Bachelor Zach Shallcross? Zach is a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, but lives in Austin, Texas. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Winey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in third place. His Instagram handle is @zachshall.

According to his bio on ABC’s website, Zach describes himself as an “old-fashioned romantic” who loves three things in his life: his mom, his dogs and football. Read Zach’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Zach is an old-fashioned romantic. He loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!



Fun Facts:

– Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.

– Zach doesn’t like breakfast. Eggs don’t agree with him.

– Zach loves beach volleyball and is a master of the ‘Top Gun’ high-five.”

Zach listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Tech Executive.” According to his Linkedin, Zach works as a Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive at Oracle, where he’s worked for three years. He was promoted to his current position September 2021 and has also held roles like Cloud Technology Account Executive and Cloud Technology Consultant. He’s also worked as a Supervisor at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, and a Sales Operation Assistant at Gavel Group in Lake Forest, California. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Zach played Collegiate Division 1 football for Cal Poly for five years.

“My role consists of strategically helping business in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer,” Zach’s Linkedin bio reads.

Before Zach was confirmed as the season 27 Bachelor, Reality Steve reported on his podcast in September 2022 that Nate Mitchell, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, was offered the role but declined. “In regards to the Bachelor, obviously we’re about three weeks away from any announcement being made, I’m assuming it’s going to be made on the After the Final Rose, if not, within a day or two of that on GMA like they usually do. But after poking around a little bit, asking around, what I can tell you is: I don’t know who the Bachelor’s going to be, but you can cross Nate off the list. I have heard it is not him,” Reality Steve said. “I usually can’t get any details to stuff like that. I have heard, I have no idea if it’s true or not, but I have heard he rejected it, he doesn’t want to do it.” A source also told E! News in August 2022 that Nate was the frontrunner to become the next Bachelor.

The reports also came after Nate was photographed holding hands with a woman at a grocery store in Chicago, Illinois, in August 2022, weeks after he cried over his breakup with Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 “Men Tell All” special. “Spotted Nate and another girl in Chicago today,” an anonymous source sent to the Instagram account @bachelorettewindmill along with a photo. “They were both holding hands so could be dating?”

WARNING: SPOILER. Other season 19 Bachelorette contestants not in the running to be the Bachelor 2023 were: Tyler Norris (who ended up with season 25 Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and Johnny DePhilippo (who got engaged to season 24 Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller on Bachelor in Paradise season 8). Erich Schwer, who got engaged to Gabby in The Bachelorette season 19 finale, and Tino Franco, who got engaged to Rachel, also weren’t in the running to be the Bachelor 2023. Reality Steve also didn’t believe that Logan Palmer, Ethan Kang, Spencer Swies, Aven Jones or Jason Alabaster from The Bachelorette season 19 would be the next Bachelor. According to Reality Steve, the one contestant from Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season he did believe had a chance was Zach. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach. I don’t see it being Aven. I don’t see it being Logan. I don’t see it being Ethan. I don’t see it being Spencer. I don’t see it being Jason,” Reality Steve said.

Other Bachelor Nation alums who weren’t in the running to be the next Bachelor were The Bachelorette season 17 contestant Michael Allio (who ended up with season 21 Bachelor contestant Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and The Bachelorette season 18 contestant Brandon Jones (who ended up with season 26 Bachelor contestant Serene Russell on Bachelor in Paradise season 8.)

While Nate wasn’t the Bachelor 2023, Gabby told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 that he was her number-one choice as the next lead. “Nate. 100 percent Nate, Nate, Nate!” she said. “He knows how to treat women. He’s so smart, he’s old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading—not reading social media, reading actual books. He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He’s a real, true definition of a man.”

Rachel told Entertainment Tonight that her choices for the next Bachelor were Nate and Tyler. “From Gabby’s side I would say Nate, [he’s] incredible, and from my side, maybe Tyler. Who knows?” Rachel said. “They really couldn’t go wrong.” Mario Vassall, another contestant from The Bachelorette season 19, agreed with Rachel’s picks. “Nate, his name comes to mind… Nate is a fun, standup guy,” he said. “… I’m a big fan of Tyler Norris. We saw his breakup with Rachel. That was tough to watch. [I’m a] big fan of him, his character. He wears his heart of his sleeve. I wouldn’t be mad if he took that position.” Mario also confirmed that he was open to becoming the next Bachelor in an interview with E! News. “I would say that I am open to the conversation,” he said.”Ad we’d go from there.”

Tyler, for his part, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he wasn’t interested in becoming the season 27 Bachelor but would root for Nate if he became the next lead. “I couldn’t even imagine dating two women at the same time, let alone 30-something women, but then again, you can’t take anything out of the card,” he said. “My man, Nate, he’s the sweetest, most genuine guy. I would love to see him. He brings flair too… My man would do a great job.” Tyler also told E! News about his concerns over becoming the next Bachelor. “I would definitely say that it’s very hard to navigate,” Tyler said. “With 30-something women there, it would definitely be a tough job to have, without hurting somebody at the end of the day. [But] if it gets me a stop closer to ultimately finding love then absolutely I would do it.”

Host Jesse Palmer also voted for Nate. “Nate is a standup guy. He’s an amazing person. He’s mature, he has an incredible emotional maturity, he’s vulnerable, he respects women, and he’s a great dad,” Jesse said. “I there’s there’s very few negative things I can say about Nate.” Jesse also had another choice for the next lead. “Are we still saying Pete Davidson? Is that still a choice?” Jesse said. “… I wanna ride that train. Wanna talk about a wild Bachelor season? That would probably be it. We might have to change some of our parameters.”

Gabby and Rachel also voiced their support for two Bachelors like how there were two Bachelorettes on season 19. “We loved each other for it, and loved having one another by one another’s side,” Gabby said of her relationship with Rachel. “I don’t know if men would feel the same, it depends on their relationship, but I think there’s a lot of good to come out of our season.” Rachel added, “I think ultimately if the Bachelors supported each other and loved each other to the extent that Gabby and I do, it could be incredible as well, but they would definitely have to be on the same level as us. Lots to live up to, of course!”

Mario, however, was against the idea and told Entertainment Tonight that ABC should “absolutely not” have two Bachelors. Tyler also agreed with him. “I think watching back the two Bachelorette thing was a lot,” Tyler said. “Having two Bachelors would be the same thing. I think they should stick to one.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

