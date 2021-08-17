Here Are All the Couples Who Get Engaged at the End of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’—Meet This Season’s Winners

Scroll To See More Images

Three weeks may seem short, but for the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 winners, it’s more than enough time to film a reality TV show, fall in love and get engaged.

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, a spinoff ofThe Bachelor and The Bachelorette, premiered on ABC in August 2021 and followed 30-plus Bachelor and Bachelorette alums as they looked for love in Mexico. The season, which is the first to air in two years due to the current health crisis, was filmed over the course of three weeks at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico, in June 2021.

In an interview with StyleCaster in October 2020, former host Chris Harrison revealed that there had been talks to film Bachelor in Paradise in 2020, but those plans were put on hold to focus on The Bachelorette season 16, which aired months behind schedule.

“Early on, we thought, ‘Hey. If this only lasts a couple weeks, we could still cram The Bachelorette in all in and make it all work and push Bachelor in Paradise,’” Harrison said at the time. “Quickly, we realized this is a much bigger problem and everything was going to have to take a back seat. We thought we might be lucky to just get The Bachelorette done. We realized Bachelor in Paradise was just going to go away for the summer. Unfortunately. It was just a casualty of this pandemic. Now we’re going to get into Matt James doing The Bachelor. That will put us back on schedule and hopefully, knock on wood, next summer, things will open. We’ll have the vaccine and we can get back to our regular calendar.”

As for what to expect this season of Bachelor in Paradise, bartender Wells Adams told Us Weekly in July that fans can expect a lot of romance and a lot of drama. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” he said. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

So who are the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 winners? Ahead are the three couples who got engaged at the end of their time in Sayulita, Mexico. Meet the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 winners who put a ring on it this summer.

Ahead are the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 winners and the contestants that get engaged at the season 7 finale.

Joe & Serena P.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are one of three couples who got engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale, according to Reality Steve. Serena P., a 23-year-old publicist from Toronto, Canada, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. She quit in the final four. Joe, a 34-year-old grocery store owner from Chicago, Illinois, was a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin, but got eliminated on night one. He was a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, where he dated Kendall Long, a contestant on The Bachelor season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr. Joe and Kendall broke before the finale of season 5 but got back together before the “After the Final Rose” special. They split in 2020 after two years of dating. Kendall was also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which caused drama between her, Joe and Serena P. In the end, however, Kendall left season 7 single and Joe and Serena P., who were both original contestants on season 7, went on to get engaged and are still together, according to Reality Steve. In July, Reality Steve tweeted a photo of Joe and Serena P. by a pool together, which confirmed they’re still together.

Kenny & Mari

Kenny Braasch and Mari are another couple who got engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale, according to Reality Steve. Kenny, a 40-year-old boy band manager from Chicago, Illinois, was a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. He was eliminated in week 6. Mari, a 25-year-old marketing director from Odenton, Maryland, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. Mari, whose full name is Mariela, was eliminated in week four. Kenny and Mari’s relationship also wasn’t without drama. They were involved in a love triangle with Demi Burnett, a contestant on The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood. Demi was also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, where she got engaged to Kristian Haggerty. The two split in 2019. In the end, Kenny chose Mari over Demi, and Kenny and Mari, who were original contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, went on to get engaged and are still together, according to Reality Steve.

Riley & Maurissa

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn are the final couple who got engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale, according Reality Steve. Riley, a 31-year-old attorney from Long Island, New York, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. He was eliminated in seventh place. Maurissa, a 25-year-old patient care coordinator from Atlanta, Georgia, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber but was eliminated on night one. Maurissa was an original contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, while Riley joined later in the season. They’re still together, according to Reality Steve. Click here for more Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers.

