All the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers You Need About This Season’s Drama-Filled Summer

Almost paradise. Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise 2021 spoilers can be described with three words: drama, drama, drama.

After two years, Bachelor in Paradise, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, is back on ABC. Season 7 premiered on August 16 and followed 30-plus Bachelor and Bachelorette alums as they looked for love in Mexico. The season, which is the first to air since season 6 in 2019 due to the current health crisis, was filmed over the course of three weeks at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico, in June 2021.

In an interview with StyleCaster in October 2020, former host Chris Harrison revealed that there had been talks to film Bachelor in Paradise in 2020, but those plans were put on hold to focus on The Bachelorette season 16, which aired months behind schedule.

“Early on, we thought, ‘Hey. If this only lasts a couple weeks, we could still cram The Bachelorette in all in and make it all work and push Bachelor in Paradise,’” Harrison said at the time. “Quickly, we realized this is a much bigger problem and everything was going to have to take a back seat. We thought we might be lucky to just get The Bachelorette done. We realized Bachelor in Paradise was just going to go away for the summer. Unfortunately. It was just a casualty of this pandemic. Now we’re going to get into Matt James doing The Bachelor. That will put us back on schedule and hopefully, knock on wood, next summer, things will open. We’ll have the vaccine and we can get back to our regular calendar.”

As for what to expect this season of Bachelor in Paradise, bartender Wells Adams told Us Weekly in July that fans can expect a lot of romance and a lot of drama. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” he said. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

How much drama, you ask? Well, is these Bachelor in Paradise 2021 spoilers are true, Bachelor Nation is in store for the most dramatic summer yet. Read on for the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 spoilers and what we know about what goes down this summer in Mexico, according to Reality Steve.

All the Surprise Cast Members

There are more than 30 Bachelor and Bachelorette alums who will be in the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 cast. According to Reality Steve, these are the surprise cast members who will join the show after Day 1. (See the Day 1 contestants here.)

The Bachelor season 22 / Arie Luyendyk Jr. contestants: Tia Booth (also on Bachelor in Paradise season 5), Becca Kufrin (also the season 14 Bachelorette), Kendall Long (also on Bachelor in Paradise season 5).

The Bachelorette season 14 / Becca Kufrin contestants: Chris Randone (also on Bachelor in Paradise season 5), Clay Harbor (also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6).

The Bachelor season 23 / Colton Underwood contestants: Demi Burnett (also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6).

The Bachelorette season 15 / Hannah Brown contestants: Connor Saeli (also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6).

The Bachelor season 24 / Peter Weber contestants: Kelsey Weier, Mykenna Dorn, Alexa Caves, Alayah Benavidez, Madison Prewett.

The Bachelorette season 16 / Clare Crawley & Tayshia Adams contestants: Chris Conran, Chasen Nick, Joe Park, Demar Jackson, Ed Waisbrot, Riley Christian Clare.

The Bachelor season 25 / Matt James contestants: Alana Milne, Chelsea Vaughn, Kit Keenan, Pieper James.

The Bachelorette season 17 / Katie Thurston contestants: Thomas Jacobs

Wells, Sarah Hyland, Nick Viall & More Are Hosts

David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Titus Burgess are four confirmed hosts for Bachelor in Paradise 2021. Other guest hosts include Wells Adams, his fiance Sarah Hyland, Nick Viall, and his girlfriend Natalie Joy, according to Reality Steve. Reality Steve also reported that Chelsea Handler was in talks to be a guest host on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 but never filmed for the show.

Victoria P. Has a Boyfriend & Is the First Eliminated

Victoria Paul (Peter’s season) was the first contestant who went home. She self-eliminated before the first Rose Ceremony after she was exposed for having a boyfriend at home before she went on the show.

Kelsey, Victoria L. & Serena C. Are Eliminated at the 1st Rose Ceremony

The men gave the women roses at the first Rose Ceremony. Kelsey Weier (Peter’s season), Victoria Larson (Matt’s season) and Serena Chew (Matt’s season) were the contestants eliminated at the first Rose Ceremony.

Becca Gets a Rose From Aaron

Becca Kufrin (Arie’s season and the season 14 Bachelorette) joins Bachelor in Paradise season 7 before the first Rose Ceremony, and gets her first rose from Aaron Clancy (Katie’s season).

Chasen & Becca Get into a Feud

Chasen Nick (Clare/Tayshia’s season) arrives after the first Rose Ceremony and gets into a feud with Becca, who accuses him of telling the men that he went on a date with her before Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Becca accuses Chasen of being on the show for fame and not the right reasons. He goes on a date with Deandra Kanu (Peter’s season) but is eliminated at the second Rose Ceremony after not getting a rose.

Kenny, Mari & Demi Are in a Love Triangle

Kenny Braasch (Clare/Tayshia’s season), Mari Pepin (Matt’s season) and Demi Burnett (Colton’s season) are in a love triangle. In the end, Kenny chooses Mari over Demi. Demi was also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 and got engaged to Kristian Haggerty, who she broke up with in October 2019.

Tahzjuan Hawkins Quits

Tahzjuan Hawkins (Colton’s season) self-eliminates soon after the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 7. She was also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, where she was eliminated in the same week she joined.

Tammy Dates Thomas

Tammy (Peter’s season) has a romance with Thomas Jacobs (Katie’s season), but he breaks up with her at the third Rose Ceremony for Becca.

Dr. Joe, Blake Monar, & Demar Jackson Join Together

Joe Park (Clare/Tayshia’s season), Blake Monar (Clare/Tayshia’s season) and Demar Jackson (Clare/Tayshia’s season) join in the same episode and go on dates. However, none of them receive a rose at the next Rose Ceremony and are eliminated.

Mykenna, Alana, Alayah & Chelsea Join Together

Mykenna Dorn (Peter’s season), Alana Milne (Matt’s season), Alayah Benevidez (Peter’s season) and Chelsea Vaughn (Matt’s season) join halfway through the season at a party where they had to form a connection with one of the men. If they had a connection with one of the men, they joined the main cast. Alana, Chelsea and Mykenna made it into the cast, but Alayah didn’t.

Mykenna & Ed Go on a Date

Mykenna, who was one of the last contestants to join Bachelor in Paradise season 7, goes on a date with Ed Waistbrot (Clare/Tayshia’s season). They had a short romance before Mykenna broke up with him. Before their breakup, Ed gave his rose to Mykenna instead of Natasha Parker (Peter’s season), who went home late in the season.

Chelsea Gets a Rose From James

When Chelsea joins the main cast, he gets a rose from James Bonsall (Katie’s season.) However, their relationship doesn’t last.

Jessenia, Ivan, Chris & Alana Are in a Love Square

Jessenia Cruz (Matt’s season), Ivan Hall (Clare/Tayshia’s season), Chris Conran (Clare/Tayshia’s season) and Alana are in a love square. Jessenia and Ivan were in a romance, but Jessenia broke up with Ivan to date Chris when he arrived. Chris then left Jessenia for Alana once she joined the show.

Alana & Chris May Have Dated Before the Show

Chris and Alana couple soon after she arrives. However, there’s drama with other contestants, who believe that Alana and Chris may already be dating because they hung out before Bachelor in Paradise season 7 started filming. In the end, Alana and Chris both leave in the same episode single.

Ivan Leaves Single

Ivan leaves Bachelor in Paradise season 7 single after romances with Jessenia and Kendall Long (Arie’s season)

Kendall Leaves Single

Kendall met Joe Amabile (Becca’s season) on Bachelor in Paradise season 5. They broke up at the end of the season but got together before the “After the Final Rose” special. They split again in 2020 after two years of dating. Kendall leaves Bachelor in Paradise season 7 single after seeing Joe’s relationship with Serena Pitt (Matt’s season). Before she leaves, she has a short romance with Ivan.

Tia Leaves Single

Tia Booth (Arie’s season) leaves Bachelor in Paradise season 7 single. She was also on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, where she had a romance with the season 24 Bachelor, Colton Underwood.

Brendan & Pieper Leave But Stay Together

Brendan Morais (Clare/Tayshia’s season) and Pieper James (Matt’s season) dated before Bachelor in Paradise started filming, which causes drama on the show. They quit Bachelor in Paradise season 7 before Fantasy Suites after they were called out by other contestants for dating before the show. Though they left the show, Brendan and Pieper are still together.

Becca & Thomas Break Up Before Fantasy Suites

Becca and Thomas are a main romance on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. However, Becca breaks up with Thomas before Fantasy Suites and they both leave the show single.

Noah & Abigail Break Up Before Fantasy Suites

Noah Erb (Clare/Tayshia’s season) and Abigail Heringer (Matt’s season) are a couple from Day 1 of Bachelor in Paradise season 7. However, Noah breaks up with Abigail before Fantasy Suites. According to fans, however, Noah and Abigail have been commenting on each other’s Instagram posts, which lead some to believe that they plan on dating after the show.

Joe & Serena P. Are Engaged

Joe and Serena get engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale and are still together. They’re one of three final couples.

Kenny & Mari Are Engaged

Kenny and Mari get engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale and are still together.

Riley & Maurissa Are Engaged

Riley Christian (Clare/Tayshia’s season) and Maurissa Gunn (Peter’s season) get engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale and are still together.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

