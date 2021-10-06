Here Are All the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Engagement Rings—& How Many Carats Each Diamond Is

Scroll To See More Images

Now that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 is over, let’s move on to what we really want to know about: The Bachelor in Paradise 2021 engagement rings that Kenny, Joe and Riley used to propose to their future wives: Mari, Serena P. and Maurissa.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin; Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt; and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn were the final three couples who got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale in October 2021. The show, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, follows contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love. Bachelor in Paradise season 7—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host is different. After former host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in June following his racism scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 would be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities that includes David Spade, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

What stayed the same was the Final Rose Ceremony, which saw the final couples get engaged with Neil Lane rings. Lane, a celebrity jeweler, has worked with the Bachelor franchise since 2008 and designs every engagement ring on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.” Read on ahead for details about the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 engagement rings and how many carats Kenny, Joe and Riley proposed to Mari, Serena P. and Maurissa with.

Kenny & Mari’s Bachelor in Paradise engagement ring

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin were the first couple to get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Kenny was from The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, while Mari was from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. Despite their love triangle with Demi Burnett earlier in the season, Kenny and Mari made it to the Final Rose Ceremony, where Kenny proposed. “Mari, you know as soon as you came down the stairs and through the gates of Paradise, I honestly was blown away about how beautiful you were. You know, I don’t if it was love at first sight, but it was definitely something — something I’ve never felt before,” Kenny said. “At the end of the day, we did go through a lot of real-life relationship stuff, and we were tested like no other couple in Paradise, I think. … I’m shaking. Mari, I am f—king so in love with you. And I literally, like, I can’t see my life without you. You’re such an amazing woman that you’ve changed my whole outlook on life. … Mari Pepin, will you marry me?”

Mari accepted Kenny’s proposal, and the two celebrated their engagement. The Bachelor in Paradise credits scene confirmed that Mari and Kenny are still together and engaged. As for their Bachelor in Paradise engagement ring, Kenny proposed to Mari with an oval-shaped diamond ring designed by Neil Lane, according to People. The diamond was surrounded by 42 round cut diamonds (a total of 2 carats) and set in handmade platinum signed by Lane himself. Lane described Kenny and Mari’s relationship as circular, which is why he designed an oval-shaped diamond ring for them. “They kept coming back to each other because their connection is undeniable,” he told People. “This ring is the perfect illustration of the continued love they have for each other.”

Joe and Serena P.’s Bachelor in Paradise engagement ring

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were the last couple to get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Joe was from The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin and Bachelor in Paradise season 5 (where he met his now-ex-girlfriend Kendall Long), while Serena P. was from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. Joe and Serena P. were in a love triangle with Kendall, who arrived on the beach in week 3. After she left in week 4, Kendall returned to Bachelor in Paradise at Joe and Serena P.’s Final Rose Ceremony, where she told him that he had to talk to him one more time to have closure.

“When I first came here, I knew you were going to be here. And part of me thought it would be really easy to come here and have a closure talk, and to work toward finding a new relationship and hopefully love, but that’s not what happened,” Kendall told Joe. “I came down on this beach and was completely, like, surprised by how it made me feel and how overwhelming it was. And I think ultimately, what ended up happening is, I ended up coming here to fully let you go. … I’m really excited for you and Serena, and I felt like I couldn’t leave the speech without fully, like, expressing that to you.”

After Kendall left, Serena P. met Joe at the Final Rose Ceremony, where he proposed to her. Serena P. accepted Joe’s proposal, and the Bachelor in Paradise credits confirmed that they’re still together and engaged. As for their Bachelor in Paradise engagement ring, Joe proposed to Serena P. with a cushion-shaped Neil Lane diamond ring, according to People. The diamond was surrounded by 44 round-cut diamonds (a total of 2 carots) and was set in handmade platinum signed by Lane. Lane told People that he chose a “classic and timeless” ring because “that’s what he thinks of his and Serena’s love.” “While there is a slight age difference between the two of them, their love see no numbers,” he said. (Joe is 34, while Serena is 23).

Riley & Maurissa’s Bachelor in Paradise engagement ring

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn were the second couple to get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Riley was from The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, while Maurissa was from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber. Maurissa, who was coupled up with Connor Brennan when Riley arrived on Bachelor in Paradise, had an immediate spark with her now-fiance after he asked her on a date and later, a night in the Boom Boom Room. Despite his reservations about getting engaged so soon, Riley proposed to Maurissa at the Final Rose Ceremony, and Maurissa accepted his proposal. The Bachelor in Paradise credits confirmed that Maurissa and Riley are still together and engaged.

“My life has been full of letdowns and broken promises until I met you. You showed me what a real man is. You showed me literally everything I’ve dreamed of my whole life. You showed me that fairytales do exist, even though our fairy tale includes whipped cream and toes,” Maurissa told Riley. “I really never believed in love at first sight, and you showed me that it truly is possible. I knew I loved you the first night that I met you. You were adventurous, passionate. I knew that I was going to do whatever I needed to to make you mine, and today I know that I wanna make you mine forever.”

As for their engagement ring, Riley proposed to Maurissa with a pear-shaped diamond ring. The ring was surrounded by 43 round-cut diamonds (a total of 2 carats) and set in handmade platinum that was signed by Lane, according to People. Lane told People that he chose the ring because it was “straight to the point,” just like Riley and Maurissa’s relationship. “This is what draws Riley into Maurissa — she knows what she wants and gets right to the point,” he said. “This ring felt like a perfect reflection of their relationship.”

Bachelor in Paradise is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.