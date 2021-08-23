Here’s the Order the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Contestants Are Eliminated—Including Who Got Engaged in the End

Scroll To See More Images

If you have a favorite in Bachelor Nation, you may want to know the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 elimination order to know whether your favorite leaves Mexico single or engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premiered in August and follows 30-plus contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love. The season—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host is different. After former host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in June following his racism scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Matt James, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 would be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities that includes David Spade, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

As for how Bachelor in Paradise works, the show, which premiered its first season in 2014, starts with 20 or so alums from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who meet with the hopes of forming a connection with each other. At the end of each week, either the men or the women give out roses. Contestants who don’t receive a rose are sent home. The next week, more Bachelor and Bachelorette alums are invited to the season, and the gender who didn’t give out roses the previous week now have a chance to hand out roses to the contestants they’ve formed the strongest relationship with.

At the end of the season, the contestants are offered a chance to have an overnight date with no cameras or microphones (much like Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.) After the overnight dates is the finale, where contestants either choose to break up or get engaged. Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise also has an “After the Final Rose” special, where contestants reunite to hash out drama and update viewers on their relationship.

So that’s how Bachelor in Paradise works. But who goes home and who’s engaged at the end of season 7? Read on for what we know about Bachelor in Paradise 2021 elimination order, courtesy of Reality Steve, to find out whether which contestants leave single and which leave engaged. (Sadly, we don’t know when all the contestants are eliminated, but here’s the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 elimination order we know so far.)

Rose Ceremony #1 Eliminations

Victoria Paul (Quit)

Original season: The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber)

Relationship status: Single

Kelsey Weier

Original season: The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber)

Relationship status: Single

Victoria Larson

Original season: The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Relationship status: Single

Serena Chew

Original season: The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Relationship status: Single

Rose Ceremony #2 Eliminations

Chasen Nick

Original season: The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams)

Relationship status: Single

Rose Ceremony #3 Eliminations

Tammy Ly

Original season: The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber)

Relationship status: Single

Pre-Finale Eliminations

Abigail Heringer

Original season: The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Relationship status: Single. Broke up with Abigail Heringer.

Noah Erb

Original season: The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams)

Relationship status: Single. Broke up with Abigail Heringer.

Brendan Morais (Quit)

Original season: The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare/Tayshia)

Relationship status: Dating. Still together with Pieper James.

Pieper James (Quit)

Original season: The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Relationship status. Dating. Still together with Brendan Morais.

Becca Kufrin

Original season: The Bachelor season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.) & The Bachelorette season 14

Relationship status: Single. Broke up with Thomas Jacobs.

Thomas Jacobs

Original season: The Bachelorette season 16 (Katie Thurston)

Relationship status: Single. Broke up with Becca Kufrin.

Winners

Joe Amabile

Original season: The Bachelorette season 14 (Becca Kufrin) & Bachelor in Paradise season 5

Relationship status: Engaged to Serena Pitt

Serena Pitt

Original season: The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Relationship status: Engaged to Joe Amabile

Kenny Braasch

Original season: The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams)

Relationship status: Engaged to Mari Pepin

Mari Pepin

Original season: The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Relationship status: Engaged to Kenny Braasch

Maurissa Gunn

Original season: The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber)

Relationship status: Engaged to Riley Christian Clare

Riley Christian Clare

Original season: The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams)

Relationship status: Engaged to Maurissa Gunn

For more spoilers about Bachelor in Paradise season 7 and its winners, click here.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.