‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison To Design Clothing Line For Guys Who ‘Aren’t Wearing Ed Hardy’

Admit it—you, or someone very close to you—indulge in what might be television’s guiltiest pleasure, aka “The Bachelor.” The long-running ABC reality show, currently in its 17th season, may depict the dregs of society (namely desperate woman that seemingly will do anything to be on TV), but its host Chris Harrison has always been a pretty stand-up guy who serves as somewhat of a moral compass amidst the chaos. While there are plenty of side projects we could see Harrison jumping in to (dating websites, a “Bachelor” tell-all, etc) none of them would be related to fashion—which makes the news that he’s becoming a designer all the more puzzling.

Yes, “The Bachelor” host is creating a men’s clothing line with his designer friend Christopher Wicks (a “genius,” according to Harrison), called Chris Harrison Collection by Da Vinci that’s seemingly geared toward the aging L.A. dudes Harrison comes across daily.

“I think there’s a huge market there for guys like me, who aren’t going to be wearing the ridiculous Ed Hardy stuff — we’re too old for that garbage — but at the same time, we don’t want to look like a slouch,” he told People. “I like dressing up, but at the same time, I want to go pick up my kids from school and not look like a goofball.”

Obviously, the line—which will be out later this year and teased on the next season of “The Bachelorette”—won’t turn Harrison into a latter-day Tom Ford, but if he’s doing his part to fully eliminate Ed Hardy from the closets of men across the country, we can’t really complain.