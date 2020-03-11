Madison’s Dad Just Went Off on Peter’s Mom After That Awkward ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Anyone who’s seen The Bachelor season 24 finale knows that Peter Weber’s mom, Barb, is not a fan of his “winner” Madison Prewett. Now, Madison’s dad is giving his two cents. After the Bachelor finale 2020, Madison’s dad defended her amid Peter’s mom’s not-so-nice opinions.

“Proud is an understatement. I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!” Madisons dad, Chad Prewett, tweeted, to which Madi responded: “Love you so much.” Madi’s father also retweeted a tweet with the hashtag, “#TeamMadison.”

As viewers saw in The Bachelor finale, Madison eliminated herself before the Final Rose Ceremony after her and Peter’s argument over her virginity and his decision to have sex with other contestants on the show. At the Finale Rose Ceremony, Peter proposed to his other finalist, Hannah Ann Sluss. However, given the feelings he still had for Madison, Peter ended his engagement with Hannah Ann and pursued a relationship with Madison. The two reunited on “After the Final Rose,” where Peter’s mom slammed the Auburn, Alabama, native for the emotional rollercoaster she put her son through. Specifically, Barb criticized Madison for making Peter’s family wait three hours for them to meet in Australia.

“When she did come in…we didn’t get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days,” Barb said. “As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting.”

In response, Madison said, “I mean, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Can’t change the past, and there’s a lot that was out of my control. I’m not a mom, so I don’t know what it’s like to have a son, to have kids. I know that I have love and respect for Peter. Therefore I have love and respect for Peter’s family and I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything.”

Madison and Barb never worked it out on “After the Final Rose,” but Peter seemed serious about Madi in the finale. We’ll see what happens between Barb, Madison and Peter, but from the looks of their finale fight, it doesn’t sound like Barb will be the dream mother-in-law that Maidson had expected.