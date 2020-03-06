Here’s How to Stream ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Because We All Want to Know Who Peter Chooses

Chris Harrison teased Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor as “the most dramatic yet,” and in many ways, he didn’t disappoint. Reality Steve still doesn’t know the winner, so it’s an even better reason to tune into a Bachelor finale 2020 live stream. More than 50 percent of young Americans watch TV on their computers (raises hand), so “how to watch The Bachelor finale online” should be a search that most of us TV-less Bachelor Nation members are familiar with.

But before we dive into ways to watch The Bachelor live online, let’s discuss what the heck happened in the penultimate episode: As we know, Madison is a virgin, and she gave Peter an ultimatum (though she didn’t call it an ultimatum) that she would leave if he had sex with any of the other women. Surprise, surprise, Peter has sex with both Hannah Ann and Victoria F., and tells Madison this, which causes her to walk off. Fast forward to the Rose Ceremony, and Madison is nowhere to be found. After few minutes of “Where the Heck Is Madison?”, she finally shows up, and Peter gives his final two roses to Madison and Hannah Ann, which means that Victoria F. was sent home. Now what? There are a lot of theories about who Peter will choose in the finale (if anyone), but none of them have been confirmed yet. So the best way to find out is to tune into The Bachelor season 24 finale on March 9 and 10. Find out how to stream it below.

Time: Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. local time on ABC.

ABC Live: Visit ABC Live, click the The Bachelor on the TV schedule and sign in with your TV provider.

ABC App: Download the ABC App from the App Store, click on the The Bachelor and sign in with your TV provider.

Hulu+ Live TV: Sign into your Hulu+ Live TV account and scroll down to the The Bachelor on ABC. (Hulu+ Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $54.99 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign into your YouTube TV account and scroll down to watch the The Bachelor on ABC. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial and costs $49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Sign into your Fubo TV account and scroll down to watch the The Bachelor on ABC. (Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $44.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Sign into your Sling TV account and scroll down to watch the The Bachelor on ABC. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $20 a month.)