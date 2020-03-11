Hannah B. Just Shaded Peter After That Explosive ‘Bachelor’ Finale

The Bachelor season 24 may be over, but the drama is far from done. After the Bachelor finale 2020, Hannah Brown shaded Peter Weber following Hannah Ann Sluss’ claim that Pilot Pete needed “closure” from the former Bachelorette after his Bachelor engagement.

ICYMI the finale, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann on The Bachelor finale on Tuesday, March 10. A month or so later, he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann because of his feelings for Madison Prewett, who eliminated herself before the final rose ceremony. On their “After the Final Rose” interview, Hannah Ann let Peter have it. She also claimed that, after their engagement, Peter told her that he needed to reach out to Hannah B. (his Bachelorette on season 15) to receive closure.

“I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” Hannah Ann said. “So really, looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to.”

And while Hannah B. hasn’t commented on Hannah Ann’s claims, she has liked an Instagram post that’s v critical of Peter. The post was a picture of Hannah Ann and Peter in their “After the Final Rose” interview, with a quote that Hannah Ann told Peter during their conversation: “If you want to become with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Damn. Tell them how you really feel, Hannah. As viewers member, Pilot Pete was eliminated in the final three on Hannah B.’s Bachelorette season. On the first episode of his Bachelor season, Peter and Hannah B. reunited, and Hannah told him that she still had feelings for him and regretted not choosing him in her Bachelorette finale. The two almost kissed, but Peter chose to not proceed with his relationship with Hannah and go back to his contestants.

Not sure where Hannah B. and Peter stand now, but from the looks of the Instagram post, the beast isn’t on Pilot Pete’s side.