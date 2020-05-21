Who’s Still Together From ‘The Bachelor’? A Guide to All 24 Bachelors & Their Winners

Scroll To See More Images

When The Bachelor premiered in 2002, no one—not even ABC—knew if it would be successful in matchmaking handsome bachelors with their future wives. Almost two decades later, and the show’s results have been hit and miss. So which Bachelor couples are still together? Fans may be surprised at the results.

The first season of The Bachelor premiered on March 25, 2002, with host Chris Harrison and entrepreneur Alex Michel as the lead. Since then, the series has produced two dozen seasons and launched spinoffs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games. (One of the most recent spinoffs, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, which combined music with love, premiered in April 2020.)

There have been dozens of couples formed by The Bachelor franchise and there have been dozens of couples who have broken up from the series as well. Though the show continues to be a ratings success year after the year, we can’t say the same for its couples. Ahead, we revisited the seasons of every Bachelor in TV history—from Juan Pablo Galavis to Peter Weber—to update you on their lives and if they’re still together with the contestant they chose in the end.

Alex Michel (Season 1)

Winner: Amanda Marsh

Alex, a New York City media executive and the first-ever Bachelorin 2002, didn’t propose to his winner, Amanda, in the finale. After he gave her his final rose, Alex and Amanda vowed to continue their relationship after the show. However, after several months, the couple split. Alex’s runner-up, Trisha Rehn, went on to become the first Bachelorette.

Aaron Buerge (Season 2)

Winner: Helene Eksterowicz

Aaron, a Missouri banker, proposed to his winner, Helene, in the season 2 finale in 2002. However, by the time the last episode made it to TV, their relationship was already over. Aaron went on to marry Angye McIntosh in August 2009. The couple share a daughter named Aven.

“My wife Angye and our two younger daughters live in Springfield, Missouri. Our oldest daughter lives in Kansas City. This has definitely been a busy year for us!” Aaron’s told Us Weekly.. “We just finished building our home and merged our family owned bank with Legacy Bank and Trust here in Springfield. We have been incredibly blessed. I continue to remain out of the ‘spotlight’ and continue to focus on my career and family life. I appreciate and cherish the memories I have from my days on The Bachelor. Subsequently, I have had the opportunity to take part in some things I wouldn’t have gotten to do otherwise.”

Andrew Firestone (Season 3)

Winner: Jen Schefft

Andrew, the heir of the Firestone and Rubber Company, was the third Bachelor. He proposed to his winner, Jen, in the finale, but several months after the season aired, the couple ended their relationship. In 2008, Andrew went on to marry Ivana Bozilovic, who he shares three kids with.

“All is good here. Ivana and I celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary this past summer. Somehow she is still putting up with me! All the kiddo’s are doing great, Brooks, 9, Anja, 7, and Shane, 4, keep us busy running around to soccer/ballet/gymnastics/music/etc!” he’s told Us Weekly. “Work is going really well and the company I co-founded, StonePark Capital, is completing construction on our 5th hotel in San Luis Obispo, California, to open in January of 2019. I have bit more grey hair, I work harder for my bikini body, my wife and kids started a rumor that I snore at night..but I don’t think I have been happier in my life.”

Bob Guiney (Season 4)

Winner: Estella Gardinier

Bob, a GSN host and the fourth Bachelor, was the first Bachelor to come from a season of The Bachelorette. Bob competed on The Bachelorette season 1 with Trista and came in fifth place. On his Bachelor finale, Bob didn’t propose to Estella, but he gave her a promise ring as a vow that they would continue to date. The split soon after the season finale aired. Bob went on to marry All My Children actress Rebecca Budig, but the two split in 2010 after six years of marriage. He then married Jessica Canyon in 2016, and the two welcomed a baby son in December 2018.

“I’m living in Seattle with my wife and new son Grayson, who is taking up all my time these days, which I love!” Bob’s told Us Weekly. “I still do ton of hosting for different live events and I go back and forth to New York twice a month to be on the Today show. I love it–they’ve very supportive of me and I love how much they make so fun of me. Life is gong very well. Thanks to the show, I’ve had such amazing opportunities come my way.”

Jesse Palmer (Season 5)

Winner: Jessica Bowlin

Jesse, a former NFL star and a TV host, didn’t propose to his winner, Jessica, but the two did continue to date after his season until their split a few weeks after the finale aired. Jesse went on to date model Emely Fardo in 2017 and proposed to her in the summer of 2019. “I’ve been so enamored, so in love with this woman and it only has grown. I’m head over heels for her,” he told the Daily Mail at time.

Byron Velvick (Season 6)

Winner: Mary Delgado

Byron. a champion fisherman, and real estate agent Jay Overbye competed to be the season 6 Bachelor. In the end, the woen voted for Byron to be the Bachelor. He proposed to his winner, Mary, in the finale, and the two went on to date for five years before their separation in December 2009. In March 2015, Byron married Belinda Velvick, with whom he shares daughter Kamber.

Charlie O’Connell (Season 7)

Winner: Sarah Brice

Charlie, an actor and older brother of Jerry O’Connell, didn’t propose to his winner, Sarah, in the finale, but he did continue to date her until their split in January 2007. After the breakup, Charlie reunited with his runner-up, Krisily Kennedy, before their split in March 2007. He went on to marry former Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund in May 2018.

Travis Lane Stork (Season 8)

Winner: Sarah Stone

Travis, a host on The Doctors, didn’t propose to Sarah in the finale, but the two continued to date until their split after the show. Travis went on to marry Charlotte Brown in 2012 before the couple ended their marriage in 2015. He then starting dating Parris Bell in 2016. The couple married in August 2019 and announced their pregnancy in January 2020.

Lorenzo Borghese (Season 9)

Winner: Jennifer Wilson

Lorenzo, an entrepreneur and a member of the Borghese family, gave his final rose to Jennifer in 2006. Though he didn’t prpose, the two went on to date for a few months before their breakup in January 2007. Lorenzo then reunited with his runner-up, Sadie Murray, but the pair’s relationship also fizzled out after a few months.

Andrew Baldwin (Season 10)

Winner: Tessa Horst

Andrew, a US Naval officer, proposed to Tessa in the season 10 finale. However, a month after the finale aired, the couple had already ended their engagement. They continued to see each other until their official breakup a few years later.

One month after the season 10 finale of The Bachelor aired in 2007, Andrew and Tessa Horst called off their engagement but continued to see each other. Months later, the twosome split for good. Andrew told Us Weekly in the past that he’s single and lives in San Diego.. “I’m a commander in the U.S. Navy, a family physician and Director of Medical Readiness for U.S. Pacific Fleet. Life has been great since the show ended. I’ve been focused on my medical career, and service to country,” he said. “I earned my MPH from Johns Hopkins, deployed to Persian Gulf, and am delivering babies, climbing mountains and learning to fly planes.”

Brad Womack (Season 11)

Winner: No one

Brad’s first time as the Bachelor was on season 11. He didn’t propose to either DeAnna Pappas or Jenni Croft in the finale.

Matt Grant (Season 12)

Winner: Shayne Lamas

Matt, the first British Bachelor, proposed to Shayne in the season 12 finale. (The series was nicknamed Bachelor: London Calling.) However, Matt and Shayne ended their engagement a few months after the show’s finale. In December 2018, Matt married Rebecca Moring in England.

Jason Mesnick (Season 13)

Winner: Melissa Rycroft

Jason, the runner-up on season 4 of The Bachelorette, proposed to Melissa on the season 13 finale. However, in the “After the Final Rose” episode, Jason revealed that he changed his mind and wanted to be with his runner-up, Molly Malaney. Jason and Molly married in a televised wedding in February 2010, and the two share a daughter named Riley together. Jason, who lives with his family in Seattle, has a son named Ty from his previous marriage.

Jake Pavelka (Season 14)

Winner: Vienna Girardi

Jake, a pilot, is regarded as one of the most hated Bachelors. He proposed to his winner, Vienna, in the season 14 finale. The two went on to date for several months after the show’s final episode in March 2010. However, by June of that year, the two had split amir rumors that Jake had cheated on Vienna. The two returned to The Bachelor stage in summer 2010, where they opened up about their ugly breakup. In 2018, Jake dated a woman named Tiffany.

Brad Womack (Season 15)

Winner: Emily Maynard

Brad, an entrepreneur and bar owner, returned for a second round as the Bachelor in season 15. This time, he proposed to Emily Maynard. However, the couple split soon after the season ended in May 2011. He went on to date another Bachelor Nation member, AshLee Frazier, in 2013, but as of 2019, it seems like Brad is still single. Emily, on the other hand, went on to become the season 8 Bachelorette.

Ben Flajnik (Season 16)

Winner: Courtney Robertson

Ben proposed to his winner, Courtney, on the season 16 finale of The Bachelor. While the show aired, the two broke up. They reunited in time for the finale before their official breakup in October 2012. Ben lives in San Francisco and appears to be single as of 2019. There are also rumors he dated Kris Jenner.

Sean Lowe (Season 17)

Winner: Catherine Giudici

Sean, the first born-again virgin to be The Bachelor, proposed to Catherine in the season 17 finale. The two wed in a televised wedding in January 2014. Sean and Catherine share three kids: sons Samuel and Isaiah and daughter Mia. “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!” Sean wrote on Instagram on December 23, 2019.

Juan Pablo Galavis (Season 18)

Winner: Nikki Ferrell

Juan Pablo, a professional soccer player, didn’t propose to his winner, Nikki, the season 18 finale. The two dated for several months until their split in 2014. In August 2017, the Venezuelan Bachelor, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, married Osmariel Villalobos.

“The best part [of married life] is having someone you count on, Osmariel has been great in my life, she understands my job and supports it 100 percent,” he’s told Us Weekly. “Also she has became a great stepmom for Camila. [I] can’t wait to have two more [children]. Osmariel says she wants three, but not sure if I’m going to be able to please her on that, I will be too old by the time she wants the third one.”

Chris Soules (Season 19)

Winner: Whitney Bischoff

Chris, a farmer from Iowa, proposed to Whitney on the season 19 finale, but two months after the finale aired in 2015, the two had already ended their relationship. Chris, who was involved in a car crash that led to a man’s death in April 2017, opened up to Us Weekly in December 2019 about where he is in his life after he was ordered to pay $2.5 million and sentenced to two years in prison for the death. “I feel good where I’m at right now,” he said at the time. “It’s been not easy on anyone. I’m just happy that I’m able to live another day and work and do my thing and be able to do better things for the people around me.”

Ben Higgins (Season 20)

Winner: Lauren Bushnell

Ben proposed to his winner, Lauren, in the season 20 finale in 2016. The couple went on to star in their own Freeform series, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, but by May 2017, the two announced that they had ended their engagement. Ben, who went on to compete in 2017’s Bachelor: Winter Games, proposed to his girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, in March 2020.

Nick Viall (Season 21)

Winner: Vanessa Grimaldi

Nick, who had competed on two seasons of The Bachelorette and one season of Bachelor in Paradise, proposed to Vanessa in the season 21 finale in 2017. However, by August 2017, the two had already split. In December 2018, Nick told Us Weekly that he has no timeline for when he’ll find love. “It’s one of those things—you date, you see what happens,” he said at the time. “I still hope to meet someone someday. That could be tomorrow, that could be in five years.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Season 22)

Winner: Becca Kufrin

Arie, a runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette and a professional racecar, proposed to Becca in the season 22 finale. However, while the show was airing, Arie reconnected with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. In the middle of the season, he broke up with Becca. Their emotional split was shown in the “After the Final Rose” episode of that season. Arie and Lauren went on to marry in Hawaii in January 2019. In May 2019, the two welcomed a daughter named Alessi.

Colton Underwood (Season 23)

Winner: Cassie Randolph

Colton, a former NFL player and a finalist on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, was the first virgin Bachelor. A couple episodes before the season 13 finale, Cassie, Colton’s eventual final pick, told him that he couldn’t see a relationship with him and left the show. Colton went on to break up with his other finalists, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, to pursue a relationship with Cassie. In the end, Cassie took him back, though the two still aren’t engaged.

Peter Weber (Season 24)

Winner: Hannah Ann Sluss

Peter, a pilot and a finalist on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss in the season 24 finale. A few months into his engagement, Peter confessed to Hannah Ann that he still had feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett, who quit the show before the finale. After Peter and Hannah broke up, the pilot pursued a relationship with Madison and the two came out as a couple on the “After the Final Rose” episode. However, a few days after the finale in 2020, the couple announced that they had split. Weeks later, Peter confirmed that he was in a relationship with Kelley Flanagan, who was sent home in the final five of his Bachelor season.

