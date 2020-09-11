The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph Just Filed For a Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

The drama continues…The Bachelor‘s Cassie Randolph filed for a restraining order against Colton Underwood after their breakup in May, according to legal documents obtained TMZ. The site reported that Cassie—who won Colton’s final rose on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019—filed for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend in Los Angeles on Friday, September 11.

According to TMZ, it’s unclear what Cassie’s allegations are against Colton and if a judge has signed off on the restraining order. Colton and Cassie confirmed on their Instagram accounts that they had broken up after less than two years together in May. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives,” Cassie wrote at the time. “With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

Colton, for his part, wrote, “”It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Their breakup became messy in July when Colton shaded Cassie in an Instagram after she talked about their breakup with Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! In an Instagram post at the time, Colton criticized Cassie for speaking about their breakup in public.

“These last few weeks have been challenging because, by now, you all know I’m an open book and I enjoy sharing my life with y’all,” Colton wrote on his Instagram at the time. “When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

In response, Cassie took to her Instagram Story, accusing Colton of having a “double standard” when it came to who could talk about their relationship. Cassie claimed that Colton planned to write a new chapter of his book, The First Time, about their breakup and accused him of trying to “monetize” their split.

“As some of you may know, I did a GOAT interview this week — I purposefully remained private and vague out of respect for Colton and our relationship,” Cassie wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I have no regrets, gained a great boyfriend and a healthy 1 1/2 year relationship, incredible and unique opportunities, and I platform that I intend to use for good. I want to show appreciation. I didn’t see any harm in doing the interview, as I wasn’t going to dish out details about our relationship to them.”

She continued, ”On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery and about our breakup). You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me … This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard…It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one,” she penned. “I would also like to ask that you don’t cloud our great, 1 1/2 year relationship with a messy breakup.”

A rep for Colton denied Cassie’s claims at the time.