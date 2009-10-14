The Bachelor Announced for Next Season: Jake Pavelka

We officially have a new lineup for our TiVo. Tuesday night during Dancing With the Stars, ABC announced that the new Bachelor will be Jake Pavelka, a Jillian Harris The Bachelorette season alumnus. Although he obviously didn’t end up with the final rose back then, he made a big impression with his dashing good looks and honesty–if you were watching, you’ll remember that Pavelka came back on the show post-elimination to warn Jillian about another contender, Wes. Now, ABC has brought him back, and hopefully this time he’ll head home with a full heart and woman by his side.

About his excitement about being the new Bachelor, Pavelka stated: “I’ve dated some really amazing girls, but I’ve never been successful at finding that one girl,” he says. “I saw how the whole thing came together with Jillian. I saw how the process works and I believe in it. That’s a unique way to meet somebody.”

Is it too late to apply for the competition?