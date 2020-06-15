Everything to Know About Matt James’ History-Making ‘Bachelor’ Season

Scroll To See More Images

It’s about time. The Bachelor made history in June when Matt James was cast as the franchise’s first Black Bachelor. With his season on the way, there’s never been a better time to obsess over The Bachelor 2021’s release date, cast and spoilers. But before we talk about what we know so far about The Bachelor season 25, let’s celebrate this milestone in Bachelor history one more time.

In a June interview with Good Morning America, Matt explained what it means for him to be the first Black Bachelor. “It’s an honor,” he said at the time. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

Matt’s announcement came after tens of thousands of Bachelor fans signed a petition demanding that ABC cast its first Black Bachelor. The petition also called for the network to hire more diversity both in front of and behind the camera. In his GMA interview, Matt also referenced season 21 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, who claimed that she would boycott the franchise if serious steps toward diversity were not made.

“When Rachel speaks, we listen. She has a very important voice in all this, being the first black woman, person of color, to have a lead,” Matt said at the time. “I think that we’re all filing suit in that conversation and this is hopefully the first of many black men to be in the position that I’m in right now.”

Find out what we know about The Bachelor season 25 ahead.

Who’s The Bachelor

Matt James is the season 25 Bachelor (and the first Black male lead in the franchise’s 18-year history and 40 seasons.) Matt is a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder. He lives in New York City with his best friend and roommate Tyler Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. (Tyler and Matt are also partners in their nonprofit ABC Food Tours. The two met as college football players for Wake Forest University.)

Before he was confirmed as the next Bachelor, Matt was revealed as a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. He and Clare had some drama when he talked about her in an interview, which led her to call him out for speaking about her without even meeting her yet. (Clare’s season of The Bachelorette was postponed due to the current health crisis.) In his GMA interview, Matt revealed his disappointment when he learned that he would no longer be on Clare’s season.

“My first reaction was, ‘Does this mean I don’t get to meet Clare?,’ because I was looking forward to meeting her,” he said at the time. “I had set aside all this time and we’d gone out to California and been called back for quarantine. I’m super excited for her and her season but I’m looking forward to meeting her eventually.”

When’s the release date?

If Matt’s season follows the same filming schedule as previous Bachelor seasons, season 25 should start filming in late September and premiere in the first week of January. However, due to the current health crisis, TV productions on shows such as The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise have been postponed or cancelled.

This means that Matt’s season may be pushed back. In June, Reality Steve reported that Clare’s season of The Bachelorette was set to start filming in July, four months after it was scheduled to begin in March. Reality Steve also noted that a start date for Matt’s Bachelor season has yet to be confirmed.

Who’s in the cast?

No word on the cast yet either. But we’re sure there will be plenty of cameos from Matt’s BFF Tyler C.