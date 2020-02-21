So Is Peter Weber Really Dating His ‘Bachelor’ Producer? This New Hint Throws Us For a Loop

While we’re still a few episodes away from The Bachelor‘s finale, this Bachelor 2020 winner Peter and producer clue might have already given us everything we need to know about who our beloved pilot ends up with. Fans on Reddit started having suspicions that Peter Weber doesn’t actually end up with anyone on the series at all. And by that we mean: Nobody on his side of the camera. Instead, some are fully convinced Peter is now dating Julie LaPlaca—a.k.a. producer for The Bachelor series.

Rumors first started circulating at the very start of the year, after Peter, 28, was spotted in the background of a photo with Julie on New Year’s Eve. Julie, whose Instagram bio reads, “Producer of all things Bachelor🌹 NWC of CT🏡>to FIT in NYC📓🌃 to making TV in the city of dreams 🎬❤️🌅,” posted the photo alongside a heartfelt caption. “New York, my first love, thank you for last night ❤️,” she wrote at the time. And while “my first love” can entirely be a reference to her love of the city alone, some fans are reading into it—is it possible that Julie’s referencing Peter, too?

This week, more Bachelor theories rolled in—and among them was the potential evidence that Peter and Julie are dating after being spotted looking cozy at a winery. Not only are the pair drinking the most, ahem, romantic drink there is—they were also in the company of Peter’s mom! Is it customary for Bachelor producers get all buddy-buddy with the family members of their reality stars? Something tells us it’s not typical, and Reddit fans sure think so, too.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison only added fuel to the fire when he took to his own Instagram page to post of photo of himself, Peter, and yes, Julie, together en route to somewhere at the airport. His cheeky caption reads, “Knowin nothin in life but to be legit… New album cover came out great! #TheBachelor,” sending fans into a flurry of confusion.

Meanwhile, ABC executive Rob Mills’ comments might have offered some clarity—except he didn’t quite deny the rumors, either.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” Rob told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

Hmm. It is “crazy,” isn’t it? But sometimes it’s someone right behind the scenes—whether in life or television—who can understand you most. We’re into it.