‘Bachelor’ Fans Think Peter’s Venmo Low-Key Revealed the Winner of His Season

Warning: Spoilers for season 24 of The Bachelor ahead. Since she received the First Impression Rose, Hannnah Ann Sluss has been a frontrunner on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Now, a Bachelor 2020 winner clue hints Hannah Ann and Peter could be engaged. Why are Bachelor fans convinced that this true? The answer is Venmo.

According to fans, Hannah Ann and Peter are friends on Venmo, which seems weird if, say, they had a tear-filled-limousine breakup on The Bachelor. On top of this, Hannah Ann’s Venmo is the only account that’s private of anyone on Peter’s season. Even Peter’s other frontrunner Madison Prewett’s Instagram is public, which also makes fans think that she could be the next Bachelorette.

“One of them (Hannah Ann) still has their Venmo private and the other (Madison, the next bachelorette) doesn’t. Why is this still a question,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “I did some detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on venmo. So I’m calling it that she will be the winner.”

Further, a third viewer pointed out that Reality Steve, a.k.a. The Bachelor spoilers god, confirmed that Peter and Hannah are the only two with private Venmo accounts from his season. Why are they private guys? What cute messages are you writing to each other as you send each other money?

“@RealitySteve Peter and Hannah Ann are the only two with private Venmo accounts. Madison’s is public,” the fan wrote.

If Hannah Ann is Peter’s winner, this may explain Peter’s heated reaction to Rachel Lindsay when the former Bachelorette said that Hannah Ann reminds her of Luke P. from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. “No, not even close. Not even close. Don’t even go there,” he said on a recent episode of Rachel’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “She was intentional, but that’s different.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see to find out if the ~spoilers~ are true.