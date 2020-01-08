These Spoilers About The Bachelor’s Victoria F. Give Us Deja Vu to Hannah’s Season

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: Spoilers for season 24 of The Bachelor ahead. The season 24 premiere of The Bachelor introduced us to 30 of Peter’s suitors. Among them was Victoria F., a normal-seeming contestant who was the first woman to cry over our beloved pilot. However, these Bachelor 2020 spoilers about Victoria F. on Peter’s season hint that the Virginia native may not be who she seems. But before we get into the nitty gritty about Victoria F. (shoutout to Reality Steve), let’s talk about what went down in episode one of The Bachelor season 24.

The Bachelor returned on Monday, Jan. 6, with Peter Weber as the lead. ICYMI, Peter was a finalist on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. He made it to the final three before the former Miss Alabama USA broke his heart and sent him home in Greece. Fast forward a few months later, and Peter was announced as the 2020 Bachelor on the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

His first night in the mansion kicked off with a bang, as he was introduced to 30 potential wives. By the end of the night, however, he had trimmed down the cast to 22 contestants. Victoria F. was among those who remained (along with a model who made out with Peter three times and upset a bunch of other girls, a contestant he met before at a hotel, and a brought an emotional support cow to the mansion.) But back to business: Who the F is Victoria F., and what’s her drama on Peter’s season? Strap in because, as Chris Harrison says, this is one of the most dramatic seasons yet.

Who Is Victoria F.?

Victoria F., whose full name is Victoria Fuller, is a 25-year-old medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Virginia. Though she works part-time at a yoga studio, Victoria F. called medical sales her “passion,” according to her bio. As for what she wants in a man, Victoria F. told The Bachelor’s bio writes that she’s :looking for a guy that can make her laugh and melt her heart.”

Her bio continued, “She wants a man who can love her through the good, the bad and the ugly. She wants a man who can not only give her unconditional love, but can also give that love to her dog, Buxton, because they are a package deal. Victoria says that it’s hard for her to know someone likes her unless they are expressing it to her verbally, so good thing Peter has a way with words!”

Fascinating. Now on to the ~real~ drama.

Hometown Date

Yes, our first spoiler is that Victoria F. makes it far enough to have a hometown date. As Bachelor Nation members know, hometown dates are reserved for the final four contestants, and Victoria F. is one of Peter’s final four, according to Reality Steve. But! There’s an even juicier spoiler.

Reality Steve reports that Victoria F. and Peter were at a Hunter Hayes concert in Virginia for her hometown date when they were ambushed by Pamela Burnham (Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s wife Lauren Burnham’s mom) and Morgan Speight (Lauren’s friend from Virginia Beach, Victoria F.’s hometown), as well as Merissa Pence (Peter’s ex-girlfriend.) So, why were these random people there? Well, according to Reality Steve, they were there to tell Peter so important news about Victoria F.

Per Reality Steve, Victoria F. was whisked away by producers to do some confessionals, which is when Merissa surprises Peter and tells him that she has credible knowledge that Victoria F. is “a liar, a manipulator and has ruined marriages.” (Reality Steve also reports that Morgan is friends with a woman whose husband had an affair with Victoria F.) After the confrontation, a source told Reality Steve that Peter had tears in her eyes.

Victoria F.’s Response

After Reality Steve’s post, Victoria F. took to her Instagram to respond to the claims. “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” she wrote. “HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

Though she didn’t specify what she was referring to, we’re 99 percent sure it’s the hate she received from Reality Steve’s readers. We don’t know for sure if what Reality Steve said about Victoria F. is true (he has been wrong before), so we’ll just have to wait for the episode to know Victoria F.’s side of the story.

When Is She Eliminated?

Despite the drama of her hometown date, Peter keeps Victoria F. for one more week, according to Reality Steve.(Kelsey is eliminated after hometown dates instead.) Victoria F., along with Hannah Ann and Madison, make it to the finale in Australia. However, it doesn’t last long as Victoria F. was eliminated in the final three. Much of Victoria F.’s storyline has been compared to Jed Wyatt from Hannah Brown’s season. (ICYMI, Jed wasn’t honest with Hannah about a girlfriend he had before her season, which is why she called off her engagement to him after the finale.) Fortunately for Peter, however, he had crucial information about Victoria F. before the final rose ceremony, which is likely why she was sent home in the final three.

Victoria F.’s Other Scandal

If Reality Steve’s report wasn’t enough, Victoria F. also received heat this season for modeling for White Lives Matter merchandise. After the The Bachelor premiere, fans found photos of Victoria F. on the Instagram of WLM Apparel, which show her in a White Lives Matter hat and bandana. The only word we have is: Yikes.