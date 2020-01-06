These ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Pretty Much Confirm What We Knew About Peter’s Season

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: Spoilers for season 24 of The Bachelor ahead. Thanks to social media, The Bachelor is one of the least spoiler-free shows on television. Details about the cast, the season, and, yes, the winner leak weeks before the show even premieres. And, unfortunately, these Bachelor 2020 spoilers show that Peter Weber’s season is no exception.

Peter, a Delta Air Lines pilot from Westlake Village, California, is The Bachelor‘s 24th lead. He competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette but was dumped in the final three (and after four rounds of sex in a windmill) and was left heartbroken. It turned out OK for him, though, as he was announced as the 2020 Bachelor on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 in September.

As for spoilers, Pilot Pete’s season (like the previous seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise) has been reported on by Reality Steve, a Bachelor spoiler site that accurately predicted Hannah breaking off her engagement with Jed, Arie dumping Becca for Lauren, Blake’s love triangle with Kristina and Caelynn, and dozens of other wild Bachelor Nation storylines. Since Peter was announced as the lead of season 24 of The Bachelor (which Reality Steve also predicted, mind you), the site has been hard at work to find spoilers about the upcoming season. Of course, he doesn’t know everything (and he has been wrong in the past), but there’s a good chance that what he writes about is true.

So, this is your final warning: If you don’t want to be spoiled for season 24 of The Bachelor, click away. If not, keep reading for Reality Steve’s (and other internet sleuths’) juicy, juicy findings.

Peter and Hannah Are Not Dating

One of the most talked-about moments from the season 24 trailer was when Hannah exited a limo and greeted Peter like she was a contestant. According to Reality Steve, the scene is simply a fake-out to freak out Peter and the women in the mansion. It seemed to have worked, too, as Peter told Access Hollywood that Hannah’s surprise appearance made him doubt whether he was really over her.

“She starts coming out of the limo, I realize who it is [and] jaw-drop, wasn’t expecting it at all,” he said. “Before she came, before that first night, in my mind, I was over Hannah. I wouldn’t have taken this opportunity to be the Bachelor if I wasn’t because that was going to do a disservice to me and all the women. After I saw her that first night, I may have questioned if I was completely over her.”

If Reality Steve isn’t confirmation enough, Hannah pretty much confirmed she and Peter are no back together after she posted her list of New Year’s resolutions on her Instagram and included the “LOVE” as a goal. “I still want it. The real kind,” she wrote next the word. If Hannah and Peter were together, she wouldn’t be looking for love, now would she?

Hannah Receives the First Impression Rose

Peter’s First One on One Was With Madison

Another contestant to keep an eye on is Madison Prewett who was Peter’s first one-on-one date. According to Reality Steve, the date was actually Peter’s parents’ vow renewal, so a pretty high-pressure meet-cute. Reality Steve originally reported that Kelley Flanagan received the first one-on-one date. Instead, Kelley won a group date, which gave her and Peter alone time on, yup, a plane. There are even photos of their date on The Daily Mail.

Natasha Is the Main Villain

As Bachelor Nation knows, every season has its villain, and it looks like Natasha Parker will be the baddie in season 24. According to Reality Steve, the cast is divided into two cliques. “The Cats” and “The Rats.” Natasha apparently came up with the name “The Cats” and dubbed the opposite side of women she doesn’t like very much as “The Rats.” If it sounds catty, it’s because it is.

Peter and Kelley Already Know Each Other

Both Chris Harrison and Reality Steve have confirmed that Peter and Kelley knew each other prior to filming season 24. Per Reality Steve, the two met in August 2019 at a wedding in Malibu and they “hit it off.” Chris, however, has said that the two met at separate events in the same hotel. Reality Steve also reports that Peter and Kelley’s history is a “thing” in the season and becomes a major storyline.

There’s a Feud Between Kelsey and Hannah Ann

What’s a Bachelor season without drama? Reality Steve reports that a feud, dubbed “Champagne-gate,” starts between Kelsey and Hannah after Kelsey brings a special bottle of Dom Perignon to share with Peter. However, production comes between the two, and before Kelsey knows it, the producers hand her bottle to Hannah who opens it with Peter. Apparently, Kelsey catches the two redhanded, and Peter, surprised by the situation, pours the champagne on himself.

There Will Be 2 Rose Ceremonies in the First Episode

Season 24 will change its format for the first episode. Instead of one Rose Ceremony, there will be two. According to Reality Steve, Peter eliminates a handful of women right away before going in for round two later in the night and letting go of another crop of contestants. Per Reality Steve, Peter eliminates eliminates Maurissa Gunn, Avonlea Elkins, Kylie Ramos, Jade Gilliland, Megan Hops, Katrina Badowski, Eunice Cho, and Jenna Serrano in the first rose ceremony and Lauren Jones, Courtney Perry, and Payton Moran in the second rose ceremony.

The Final Four

Given that the lead goes on hometown dates with the final four contestants, it’s pretty easy for spoiler sites like Reality Steve to find out who makes it to the end. According to Reality Steve, Peter’s hometown dates took place in late October and his final four women were Kelsey Weier (Des Moines, Iowa), Victoria Fuller (Virginia Beach, Virginia), Madison Prewett (Birmingham, Albama), and Hannah Ann Sluss (Knoxville, Tennessee). (Pretty much everyone we mentioned above.) Reality Steve also reported that Kelsey was eliminated after the hometown dates before the finale in Australia.

Victoria Will Be Exposed as the New Jed

Remember on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette when her winner,Jed Wyatt, was outed for having a girlfriend up until the moment he competed on The Bachelorette? Well, according to Reality Steve, Victoria Fuller on Peter’s season is equally as villainous. Per the spoiler site, production invited Peter’s ex, Merissa Pence, to confront Victoria during her hometown date with Peter and accuse her of having affairs with multiple married men—including those who were married to her friends. Merissa apparently sits down with Peter to tell him this, so he can find someone who’s there for the ~right reasons~.

The good news? Victoria was eliminated in the final three and is not engaged to Peter. “While Victoria was on IG last night gaining 15k followers and reading all the comments coming in (deleting a lot of the negative ones of course), she was also sitting with her ex boyfriend, Brett. So since many of you have asked, no, Victoria didn’t win this season,” Reality Steve tweeted in November.

The Final Two

So, the moment, you were waiting for: Who wins Peter’s season? Well, Reality Steve doesn’t know, which means we don’t know. But he does know who the final two are: Madison and Hannah Ann. Which means that Peter could be either woman or neither. Peter teased to People in December that the ending of his season is unlike most other endings on The Bachelor, so there’s a good chance that he could still be single after everything.

“There’s a reason no one’s going to find out the ending, and I’m very happy with how everything turned out,” he said. “And I am excited for everyone to tune in and have it be the first unspoiled season in a while. So it’s gonna be good.”