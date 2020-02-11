A ‘Bachelor’ Exec Couldn’t ‘Confirm or Deny’ a Rumor That Peter Falls in Love With a Producer

Prepare yourselves, Bachelor Nation. A Bachelor 2020 executive responded to that Peter and producer dating theory, and he couldn’t “confirm or deny” if it’s true. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, ABC Senior Vice President Rob Mills was asked about a rumor that season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber falls in love with producer Julie LaPlaca after his season and chooses her instead of his finalists.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer! I don’t know how we’d ever top that though!” Mills told ET’s Lauren Zima, who is dating Bachelor host Chris Harrison. “But, it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

In true Bachelor fashion, that was a total non-answer. Though Peter choosing a producer sounds wild, fans have their evidence. Viewers point to two Instagrams that were posted around New Year’s. One was of Julie and Peter’s family at a restaurant in New York City on New Year’s Eve, which was posted by Peter’s dad, Peter Weber Sr. The picture showed the pilot with his arm around the producer, which looked like more than a working relationship to us. But who knows! The other photo was posted by Julie. It showed her in Times Square with Peter behind her (albeit his back was turned away from the camera, but still!)

She wrote in the caption, “New York, my first love, thank you for last night ❤️ #2020 #happynewyear #rockineve.” If her heart emoji and her reference to “first love” wasn’t enough to stoke the flames of a romance rumor, season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown also commented: “This is really cute, Jules. I approve.”

What does she approve of? The photo? The producer and Peter? Guess we’ll just have to tune into this much-teased finale—where Peter receives some course-changing news from Chris Harrison and Peter’s mother tells him to chase after someone—to finally know what’s up about this season.