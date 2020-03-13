Peter’s ‘Bachelor’ Producer Reacted to His Madi Breakup Post & It’s Sus AF

Bachelor Nation, start theorizing. Bachelor 2020 Peter’s producer reacted to his Madison breakup post, and it’s sus AF. ICYMI, Peter and Madison announced their breakup on Thursday, March 12, two days after The Bachelor season 24 finale.

In his announcement, Peter explained that the couple’s split was a mutual decision and they continue to have love for each other. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us,” he wrote. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Peter also took the time to reflect on his Bachelor journey and thank the other women who competed on his season. “I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me,” he wrote. “I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

Now, onto the good stuff. Within minutes, Peter received thousands of comments from fans and Bachelor Nation members. But one comment in specific had fans talking: a red heart emoji from Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca. For those who don’t know, there were rumors that Peter and Julie were in a secret relationship throughout his Bachelor season after fans found photos of Peter and Julie in New York City on New Year’s with his family. One photo showed Peter with his arm around the producer at dinner with the Webers, while another showed Julie in Time Square with Peter behind her. In the caption of the second photo, Julie referenced a “first love,” which fans believe was Peter.

ABC exec Rob Mills fueled the fire by not confirming or denying a romantic relationship between Peter and his producer. “I can’t really comment,” he told Variety. “He is very, very close to her. She’s the producer who is sort of his day-to-day producer, so she’s there with him, and she knows Peter very well and knows his family very well. They’re all very fond of her. That is all I will say.”

Now, this is the twist that could’ve turned Peter’s season around. Alas, it’s too late now, but if Peter and Julie really are a thing, make it happen, ABC.