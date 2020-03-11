What’s the Deal With Peter & Madison’s Relationship After That Wild ‘Bachelor’ Finale?

Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor season 24 finale ahead. If you’re anything like us, you’re probs wondering if Bachelor 2020’s Peter and Madison are still together after that wild season finale. ICYMI, Peter Weber chose Madison Prewett as the “winner” of his Bachelor season. We put “winner” in quotes because Peter first proposed to his other finalist, Hannah Ann Sluss, after Madi eliminated herself before the Final Rose Ceremony.

As Bachelor fate would have it, Peter still had feelings for Madison, so he ended his engagement with Hannah Ann. This led Chris Harrison to fly to Madi’s hometown in Auburn, Alabama, to tell her that it isn’t over between her and Peter. After the two reunited in Los Angeles, they didn’t see each other again until The Bachelor season 24 finale, where they confessed that they’re not engaged but are open to seeing where their relationship takes them. (As viewers remember, Madison is saving herself for marriage and she’s very serious about that. It’s the reason she and Peter broke up in the first place.)

However, Madi and Peter’s “After the Final Rose” interview wasn’t a walk in the park. Peter’s mom, Barb, wasn’t so happy that her son chose Madison, and she let her maybe daughter-in-law know that she wasn’t their favorite. The reason? Madi made Peter’s family wait for three hours at the finale Australia before she met them.

“When she did come in…we didn’t get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days,” Barb said. “As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting.”

So, the question: Where do Madi and Peter stand now? Well, before The Bachelor finale, Reality Steve (a.k.a. the Bachelor spoilers king) reported on his Instagram that Madi and Peter aren’t as “solid” as people think, but their relationship isn’t “dead in the water either. So right, he thinks it’s safe to say that Madi and Peter are dating. Peter confirmed this by telling Chris Harrison on “AFR” that he and Madi agreed to “take it a day at a time” Madi concurred, and we wish them the best.