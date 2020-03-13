Peter & Madison Break Up 2 Days After Their ‘Bachelor’ Finale—Barb Was Right

Another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust. We can’t say we’re surprised by Bachelor 2020’s Peter and Madison’s breakup, but we are shook by how fast it came. Two days after The Bachelor season 24 finale, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett took to their Instagrams to announce that they have broken up.

In separate Instagram posts, both Pilot Pete and Madi revealed their mutual decision to end their relationship. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Peter wrote. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

In her own post, Madi wished her Bachelor nothing but the best. “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him,” she wrote. “I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you.”

Madi and Peter’s breakup comes after Peter’s mom, Barb, slammed his “winner” on the “After the Final Rose” episode. On the finale, Barb and her husband, Peter Sr., explained that they disapproved of Peter’s relationship with Madison because they believed that Madi didn’t love Peter as much as he loved her. Barb also criticized Madi for making the Webers wait three hours in Australia before she met them.

“When she did come in…we didn’t get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days,” Barb said. “As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting.”

In her response, Madi defended herself by claiming that she does love Peter, regardless of what his family thinks. “I mean, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Can’t change the past, and there’s a lot that was out of my control. I’m not a mom, so I don’t know what it’s like to have a son, to have kids,” she said. “I know that I have love and respect for Peter. Therefore I have love and respect for Peter’s family and I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything.”

As viewers saw, Madi eliminated herself before the Final Rose Ceremony because of her different values with Peter when it came to premarital sex. (She walked off their one-on-one earlier in the show after he revealed that he had slept with his finalists Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller.) After Madi eliminated herself, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, but he called the engagement off a couple months later after he realized he still had feelings for Madi. On the finale, Hannah Ann slammed Peter for not explaining the full situation to her and suggested that he wasn’t a “real man” because he wasn’t completely truthful about his feelings for Madison.

In his Instagram post, Peter apologized again to Hannah Ann, as well as Bachelor Nation for his behavior. “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world,” he wrote. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️”

Madi and Peter’s breakup also comes amid rumors that Peter dated finalist Kelley Flanagan in between his breakups with Hannah Ann and Madi. According to Reality Steve, there have been rumors that Peter and Kelley (who was eliminated in the final five) hooked up. Those rumors were heightened when fans realized that Peter’s whole family follows Kelley on Instagram, and that Peter’s mom even called her her “fave.” Reality Steve also reported that there were other possible outcomes to Peter’s Bachelor finale, which hinted that he could’ve chose Kelley, who attended the “After the Final Rose” special for a reason that has yet to be explained.

All in all, it’s clear that Peter needs to sort himself out. Do you hear that, Bachelor Nation? That’s the sound of Barb happy crying that he and Madi are over.