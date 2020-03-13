Bachelor’s Madison Was With Selena Gomez When She Announced Her Breakup From Peter

Um. This is the crossover we never expected. Bachelor 2020’s Madison was with Selena Gomez when she announced her breakup from Peter, and we’re as confused as the next person. Peter and Madi, who met on season 24 of The Bachelor, announced their breakup with separate Instagram posts on two days after their season’s finale.

Minutes after Madi posted her breakup announcement on Instagram, Selena shared a video of her and some friends at Target as they looked for a board game to play. One of her friends had her back turned away camera, but once Selena talked to her, it was clear that that friend was Madi. “Madi, what game do you want?” Selena asked as Madi scrolled on her phone. She then turned around and said, “Umm. Honestly anything. Everything looks great.”

For those who watched Selena’s live watch of The Bachelor finale, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she’s a fan of Madi. On her Instagram Stories as The Bachelor finale aired, Selena commended Madison’s values throughout the show. We just didn’t know that they would become friends. Apparently, neither did fans. “Can we discuss Madi being with Selena Gomez right now, cause wtf” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “WAIT A DAMN MINUTE…SELENA IS LITERALLY WITH MADI.”

In her breakup announcement, Madi revealed that she and Peter came to the mutual decision to end their relationship. It’s unclear why they broke up, but fans can assume that it was because of pressure from Peter’s mom, Barb, who disapproved of his son’s relationship on “After the Final Rose.” Long story short, Madison made Peter’s family wait three hours to meet them in Australia, which led Barb to call her out at the finale.

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” she wrote. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

She may not have Pilot Pete. But at least she has Selena Gomez has a friend. It evens out.