Hannah B. Low-Key Reacted to Peter’s Messy ‘Bachelor’ Finale & We’re Here For It

Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor season 24 finale ahead. Bachelor Nation members were shook when Hannah Ann revealed that Peter contacted Hannah B. after their engagement for “closure.” So when Hannah Brown reacted to Peter Weber’s Bachelor 2020 finale conversation with Hannah Ann, we were v interested. But as the former Miss Alabama USA proved, she’s not in it for the drama.

ICYMI, Hannah Ann low-key murdered Peter on The Bachelor finale after she revealed that he: A. Wasn’t committed to her. B. Told her that he needed to reach out to Hannah B. after their engagement for “closure.” After the Bachelor finale, fans saw that Hannah B. had liked some semi-shady Instagram posts about Peter, such as a post where Hannah Ann called him not a “real man.” Ouch. The full quote: “If you want to become with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

So how did Hannah B. react to Peter and Hannah Ann’s discussion about her? Well, like we said, she’s taking the high road. The former Bachelorette took to her Instagram post on Wednesday, March 11, to post a photo of her in the sun with the caption: “I choose sun over shade ☀️” which is a clear reference to her drama with Peter.

As Bachelor Nation members remember, Peter was eliminated in the final three on Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette. On the premiere of Peter’s Bachelor season, Hannah B. returned to wish him good luck at the mansion. She showed up again on a group date, where she revealed to Peter that she still had feelings for him and wished that she had picked him instead of Jed Wyatt in the finale.

The two almost kissed, but in the end, Peter left Hannah alone and returned to the rest of the women in the competition. In the end, he chose Madison Prewett. And from the looks of it, Hannah B.’s fans def think she dodged a bullet with Peter’s mom, Barb. “is this what dodging a bullet feels like?” one fan wrote.