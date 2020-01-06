You Won’t Believe Who Makes it to the Finals on Peter’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Scroll To See More Images

Spoilers for The Bachelor season 24 ahead. It takes a talent to watch a spoiler-free season of The Bachelor. Since Peter Weber was announced as the season 24 lead, leaks about The Bachelor 2020 elimination order, winner, twists and even the future Bachelorette have been everywhere on the internet—thanks to social media and Reality Steve, a Bachelor spoiler site that accurately predicted Hannah calling off her engagement to Jed, Arie breaking up with Becca for Lauren and dozens of other Bachelor Nation twists.

When it comes to Bachelor 2020 spoilers, Peter was no exception. Since Chris Harrison announced the Delta Airlines pilot as the 24th Bachelor on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 in September, Reality Steve has been hard at work investigating who received roses and when. Now that the season is wrapped, the site has a rough timeline on when contestants were eliminated. There were 30 women at the start of Peter’s season, and by the end, there were only two. Who did he propose to? Who did he eliminate on night one? And who is rumored to be the next Jed? Find out those answers ahead.

This is final warning for Bachelor 2020 spoilers. Proceed at your own risk and see the elimination order for season 24 of The Bachelor.

Night 1 Eliminations

Reality Steve claims that these are the eight women eliminated in the first rose ceremony, which brought the number of contestants down from 30 to 22. He also reported that Victoria F. got the last rose and that Hannah Ann received the first impression rose after three makeout sessions with Peter.

Maurissa Gunn

Age: 23

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Job: Patient Care Coordinator

Maurissa was also the 2013 Miss Teen Montana.

Avonlea Elkins

Age: 27

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Job: Cattle Rancher

Avonlea’s parents met when her mom was a flight attendant.

Jade Gilliland

Age: 26

Hometown: Mesa, Arizona

Job: Flight Attendant

Jade married when she was young and divorced when she was 22.

Kylie Ramos

Age: 26

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Job: Entertainment Sales Associate

Kylie’s last and only relationship ended three years ago after her boyfriend cheated on her.

Eunice Cho

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Job: Flight Attendant

Eunice’s parents have never met any of her boyfriends.

Megan Hops

Age: 26

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Job: Flight Attendant

Megan’s parents split when she was 18, but she still considers herself a “hopeless romantic.”

Katrina Badowski

Age: 28

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Job: Pro Sports Dancer

Katrina’s parents are high school sweethearts who have been together for 40 years.

Jenna Serrano

Age: 22

Hometown: New Lenox, Illinois

Job: Nursing Student

According to her bio, Jenna’s “biggest fear in this whole process is being sent home before getting a chance to show Peter all that she has to offer.”

Top 22 to Top 15

Reality Steve didn’t specify who was eliminated after night one, but he did reveal the top 15. These are the women who were sent home in between then. It’s unclear whether they were eliminated in the same night or separate nights, but according to Reality Steve, they didn’t make it to the final 15.

Alayah Benavidez

Age: 24

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Job: Miss Texas 2019

Like Peter’s ex Hannah, Alayah is also a former pageant queen. Her bio teased that she has drama with other ex-beauty queens in the house.

Alexa Caves

Age: 27

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Job: Esthetician

Six years ago, Alayah broke up with her high school boyfriend of seven years. According to her bio, “She prides herself on being the type of person to call people out to their face rather than behind their back.”

Courtney Perry

Age: 26

Hometown: Venice, Florida

Job: Cosmetologist

Courtney has had two serious boyfriends in her life. “I am genuinely looking to get married because I believe everyone has a soul mate out there in the world and I, unfortunately, have yet to find mine,” she said in her bio.

Jasmine Nguyen

Age: 25

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Job: Client Relations Manager

Jasmine broke up with her ex because he didn’t want to have kids.

Lauren Jones

Age: 26

Hometown: Glendale, California

Job: Marketing Executive

According to her bio, “Lauren is hoping to find a man who will open the car door for her and will hold her hand on the way to Sunday church.”

Payton Moran

Age: 23

Hometown: Wellesley, Massachusetts

Job: Business Development Rep.

Lauren broke up with her last boyfriend of three years after he became jealous of her social life and tried to control her.

Sarah Coffin

Age: 24

Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee

Job: Medical Radiographer

Sarah was close to an engagement with her last boyfriend, but split from him before he proposed it.

Top 15 to Top 6

Ahead are the next nine contestants eliminated. Reality Steve didn’t reveal whether these contestants were eliminated in the same night, but, judging from how close they are to the end, it’s assumed that they were sent home on separate nights. So this is a rough order of Peter’s women from the top 15 to the top 6.

Lexi Buchanan

Age: 26

Location: New York, New York

Job: Marketing Coordinator

Lexi had a serious boyfriend when she was in college at Florida State University but broke up with him when she moved to New York.

Mykenna Dorn

Age: 22

Hometown: Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Job: Fashion Blogger

Mykenna’s grandfather proposed to her grandmother on their first date. They were together for 61 years.

Deandra Kanu

Age: 23

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Job: Home Care Coordinator

Deandra is one of 10 siblings.

Victoria Paul

Age: 27

Hometown: Alexandria, Louisiana

Job: Nurse

Victoria was the 2019 Miss Louisiana. Her father died at a young age, and her mother and sister struggled with drug addiction.

Tammy Ly

Age: 24

Hometown: Syracuse, New York

Job: House Flipper

Tammy tried to join the boys’ wrestling team in high school but was rejected.

Sydney Hightower

Age: 24

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Job: Retail Marketing Manager

Sydney’s boyfriend of two years broke up with her just as they were about to move in together.

Shiann Lewis

Age: 27

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Job: Administrative Assistant

According to her bio, Shiann’s dating life has been hard because men either ghost her, have a wife and kids or are more interested in her friends.

Kiarra Norman

Age: 23

Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia

Job: Nanny

Kiarra has been in two serious relationships, but both ended because of trust issues.

Savannah Mullins

Age: 27

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Job: Realtor

Savannah ended her relationship with her on-and-off boyfriend of six years after he slept with her friend.

Top 6 to Final 4

Reality Steve claims that these two women were eliminated before hometown dates. It’s unclear if they were eliminated in the same night, but judging from rose ceremonies in the past, it’s not uncommon for two contestants to go home before hometown dates.

Natasha Parker

Age: 31

Hometown: New York, New York

Job: Event Planner

Natasha is rumored to be the villain of the season. Reality Steve reports that she dubbed one side of the house “The Cats” (which included herself) and the other side of the house “The Rats” (which included contestants that she and other women didn’t like very much.)

Kelley Flanigan

Age: 27

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Job: Attorney

Reality Steve reports that Kelley and Peter knew each other before the season. According to the site, the two met at a wedding in Malibu in August 2019. Chris Harrison seemingly confirmed the spoiler when he said that the Peter and Kelley met at separate events at the same hotel. Apparently, their history becomes “a thing” in the season’s storyline.

Fourth Place

As Bachelor fans know, the final four are hometown dates. Ahead is the woman who was eliminated after her hometown date and didn’t make it to the final three in Australia.

Kelsey Weier

Age: 28

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

Job: Professional Clothier

Kelsey is the Miss Iowa 2017. According to Reality Steve, there’s a mini feud between Kelsey and Hannah Ann after Kelsey brings a fancy bottle of champagne at one of the cocktail parties to share with Peter. While she wasn’t looking, production gave the bottle to Hannah Ann, who shared it with Peter. Apparently, Kelsey catches the two sipping the champagne, and it doesn’t end well. Reality Steve claims that Peter poured the champagne on himself. The moment has since been dubbed as “Champagne-gate.”

Third Place

Reality Steve reported that the finale took place in Australia. Ahead is the contestant who was eliminated in the final three, right before the final two meet Peter’s family and the Bachelor usually proposes to one of his two finalists.

Victoria Fuller

Age: 25

Hometown: Virginia Beach

Job: Virginia Medical Sales Representative

Watch out for drama involving Victoria F. According to Reality Steve, the contestant is seen as the new Jed of the season after Peter’s ex-girlfriend surprises him on his hometown date with Victoria F. to tell him something she learned about her. Per the spoiler site, Peter’s ex-girlfriend tells him that Victoria F. has had multiple affairs with married men, including some that are married to her friends. The news isn’t enough for Peter to eliminate her after hometown dates, but she doesn’t make it to the final two.

Final 2

Alas, here are the final two contestants. Reality Steve has reported on the winner of the season, which could mean several things. It could mean that The Bachelor has finally found a way to prevent its winner from leaking that Peter is either engaged with one of these contestants or is still with them but not engaged. (Like Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph.) The other possibility is that Peter didn’t propose to either woman and went home single. He could have also been turned down by the woman he chose and went home single. Either way, here are the final two.

Madison Prewett

Age: 23

Hometown: Auburn, Alabama

Job: Foster Parent Recruiter

Madison is Peter’s first one-on-one date. According to Reality Steve, the two attend Peter’s parents’ vow renewal, which sounds like a lot of pressure. But, if these spoilers are true, the date turned out well for Madison who ended up in Peter’s final two.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Age: 23

Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee

Job: Model

Hannah Ann is a friend of Hannah G. from Colton’s season of The Bachelor and season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. She’s an important contestant this season. She received the First Impression Rose on night one at the mansion, and she feuded with Kelsey. However, just because she received the First Impression Rose and made it to the final two doesn’t mean she won. Per Reality Steve, no woman who has received the First Impression Rose has ever won The Bachelor. Could Hannah Ann break that tradition or is she another statistic?