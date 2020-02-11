‘Bachelor’ Fans Think Hannah Ann Won Peter’s Season Because of This Clue—But Reality Steve Already Debunked It

Leave it to Reality Steve to debunk this Bachelor theory before it takes off. There’s a Bachelor 2020 clue that Peter and Hannah Ann are engaged after his season, but like the internet does, it’s already disproved. Still, let’s break down what happened.

Hannah Ann, one of Peter’s final four, took to her Instagram Stories this week to post a photo of her and some tropical-looking drinks. Seems innocent enough—except Peter also posted a photo on his Instagram Story of him on his way to a tropical island. “We on that island time,” he captioned a photo of a plane. Sounds sus right? Well, because the two posted the pictures around the same time, fans assumed that Peter and Hannah Ann were traveling together, which probs means that she was the winner of his season and that the couple could maybe engaged.

That theory was shut down real quick by Bachelor spoilers extraordinaire Reality Steve who took to Twitter to point out that Hannah Ann is at a restaurant in St. Simons, Georgia (not an island), and that Peter is far away in the Saint Croix, Virgin Islands. “Hannah Ann is at Echo restaurant in St Simons, GA. It’s on the menu you can clearly see in front of her. Peter is in the Virgin Islands. Calm down,” Reality Steve tweeted.

As viewers know, Hannah Ann is one of Peter’s final four along with Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier and Victoria Fuller. Monday, February 17, will be the season 24 hometown dates, which spoiler readers know will be very eventful. As of now, Reality Steve doesn’t know who wins Peter’s season of The Bachelor. He has revealed the final two though. So it could be anyone’s game. And with theories that Peter is dating producer and could reunite with season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown, we’re sure that Bachelor Nation is in for the twist of twists in his finale.