Hailey Bieber Drizzles This $9 Japanese Barbecue Sauce on ‘Anything You Can Think Of’

Hailey Bieber is always doing something, whether it’s sharing her glowy makeup routine on TikTok, shaping the ever-evolving off-duty model aesthetic or running her own skincare brand. She’s a busy bee, indeed, and she recently added YouTube chef to her resume. Her series, “What’s In My Kitchen?”, lets you in on some of the model’s favorite foods and how she makes them. Most recently, she showed viewers how to make her signature chicken wings, and I couldn’t help but notice a key ingredient in her sauce: Bachan’s The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce.

In Hailey’s chicken wings cooking segment, she says, “The whole base of the sauce is this Japanese barbecue sauce. I love this sauce. I put it on salmon, chicken, anything you can think of. It’s delicious.” That is some very high praise from an A-lister, and if you watch the YouTube video all the way through, you will likely also start drooling over her finished dish.

You might be wondering what makes this vegan (yes, it’s vegan!) barbecue sauce stand out from the crowd, and honestly same. After some digging, I’ve found that it’s the story behind the creators and how the sauce came to be. The salty, sweet, umami-heavy cocktail of yummy ingredients is made with lots of love and intention. The founder of Bachan’s, Justin Gill, has a family landscape business and used to give out batches of The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce to his clients during the holiday season. His culinary concoction was so well received that people wanted more of it. Gill’s sauce and company have been in the works since 2013 and it finally hit the market in 2019.

Now that you know how Hailey’s favorite sauce blossomed from a personal side project into a large-scale business, it’s time to get into its incredible flavors and uses. The brand describes it as “teriyaki-ish,” since it hits a bunch of different tasting notes: salty, sweet and umami. Use it as a glaze, dipping sauce or marinade—the world is truly your oyster when you have this sauce stocked in the kitchen.

The ingredient list is short and simple. The barbecue sauce contains non-GMO soy sauce (water, soybeans, wheat, salt), sugar, mirin (water, rice, koji seed, salt), tomato paste, ginger, green onion, rice vinegar, garlic, salt and toasted sesame oil.

The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce

, might I add, is cold-filled, which means gets rid of the need for additives, preservatives or flavorings. What you taste from the bottle are solely natural, clean ingredients. And Bachan’s makes this pantry essential in small batches to ensure you get the freshest final product.

If your stomach is grumbling just from reading about Hailey’s go-to chicken wing sauce, drop a bottle or two into your cart. It’s available for $9 a pop at both Amazon and Target. To order the sauce from Amazon Fresh, you’ll have to sign up for a Prime membership if you don’t already have one.

RELATED: The 13 Best Adaptogen Drinks For Boosting Mood & Energy, Including Bella Hadid-Founded Kin Euphorics

This bold and balanced sauce boasts marks that anyone would be impressed by. It has a 4.6-star overall rating at Amazon

and a 4.8-star overall rating at Target.

One Amazon shopper called it “A flavor explosion in a bottle” and added, “As a lover of all things Japanese cuisine, I was intrigued by the idea of a Japanese-inspired barbecue sauce. And let me tell you, Bachan’s did not disappoint. First of all, the bottle is sleek and stylish, with a minimalist design that’s easy on the eyes. And inside that bottle lies a flavor explosion. The sauce is a perfect balance of sweet and savory, with just the right amount of umami to keep your taste buds dancing.”

“Wow! Terrific alternative to regular barbecue sauce. It taste[s] rich, tangy and sweet. Put it on so many different foods… eggs, meat, even salad,” wrote another five-star shopper. “Very versatile. Good Price for the size. Highly, highly recommend.”

You shouldn’t need to hear more to be convinced that this “flavor explosion in a bottle” is well worth your coin. Get your “taste buds dancing” with Bachan’s The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce that has Hailey’s stamp of approval.

Oh, and in case you get hooked and want to fully stock up your pantry, Bachan’s also offers gluten-free, hot and spicy and yuzu versions of its O.G. sauce.

