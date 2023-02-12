Babyface’s Net Worth Flourishes Because of His Ability to ‘Cross Different Genres’—Here’s How Much The Musician Makes

An incredible honor. As one of the most prominent musicians on the planet, Babyface’s net worth is well deserved from all his hit records and hard work. A veteran musician and music producer in the business, Babyface has probably produced one of your favorite songs.

Born as Kenneth Brian Edmonds and dubbed his iconic name by the legendary Bootsy Collins, Babyface started out his career in the group Manchild in the 70s and formed the urban funk group the Deele in the early 80s. He rose to prominence in helping produce some R&B classics with his Deele partner Antonio “L.A.” Reid. The duo went on to produce the radio hits “Rock Steady” by The Whispers, Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step,” and helped produce Whitney Houston’s soundtrack for The Bodyguard. His own songs “Every Time I Close My Eyes” and “Wonderful Tonight” have an iconic reputation as well and the all-rounder singer/songwriter/producer went on to receive 12 Grammys.

So what is Babyface’s net worth? Read more below to find out.

What is Babyface’s net worth?

What is Babyface’s net worth? Babyface’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 million.

After the success of countless records, Babyface and L.A. Reid founded LaFace Records. Those who were signed to the iconic label include: TLC, Toni Braxton, Outkast, Pink, Usher, Goodie Mob and Donell Jones.

Babyface always collaborates with the brightest and biggest talents. In an interview with Grammy.com he talked about what goes through his mind when recording with these famous artists. “The best part is when you get into the studio with this idea, this little demo and then, when someone like Whitney, Aretha [Franklin], or Boyz II Men sings your song, it becomes a hit before your eyes,” he says. “They take it to a place I never imagined it could go.”

What drives the producer though is the future of the music landscape. “Music in general, artists in general, there’s so many artists out that are cool. In all honesty, it’s such a wide variety out now. Not everybody knows it because it’s a different world than the ’90s. Radio used to control everything—what we heard and how we heard it. Whereas now, it is mostly a world that is all about social media, streaming, and artists that don’t even hit radio as much,” he told VIBE. “Like Kehlani is a streaming artist, and she’s selling out arenas all over the world. So proud of her for how she’s done that without having to be traditional in that sense. Then you have artists like Giveon that aren’t necessarily hitting the charts the same way. There’s just so many styles of music that are out in R&B and pop to be inspired. All you have to do is just surf around and see what’s there. My daughter listens to so many different things, but she’ll go from Steve Lacy to Frank Ocean to Ella Fitzgerald. That has a lot to do with TikTok, in terms of all the things that kind of pop up. It’s not genre driven at all. So in that sense, that makes music more exciting.”

Even with his long career, Babyface is even more open to collaborations with his latest album Girls Night Out released in October 2022 with the most iconic women in R&B like Ella Mai, Kehlani, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Doechii and more. “I think as a musician, I’ve always tried to not be one particular thing and be able to cross different genres,” he told Billboard. “I always kind of look at it [as], if you’re a full musician, then you should be able to do more than one thing. And what allows you to do that is to not have an ego, to the point to where you think what you do is the best thing and always the best. So it’s always great to collaborate and get into a room and learn.” He continued, “I would always listen to songs that might become big hit songs that maybe my initial reaction was like, ‘I don’t understand it,’” he adds. “I would listen to figure out, ‘OK, what is it that people love about it?’ And ultimately, once I would listen closely, then I’d figure those things out and I could appreciate it just as much. And so it’s a question of always pushing yourself to not necessarily fight things, but to really kind of listen to everything with an open ear.”

What was Babyface’s Super Bowl salary?

What was Babyface’s Super Bowl salary? Babyface reportedly made nothing for singing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl 2023, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2016, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said, “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.” According to Forbes, the large production is merely just promotion for the artists as a free commercial for headlining acts, one that airs in front of more than 100 million people worldwide.

Though he’s not being paid, Babyface is excited to show off his talent to America. “I’m not gonna try to do anything amazing,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just gonna keep it simple and heartfelt.”

“It is a special moment, so you want to do your best,” he said. “Whenever you sing any of these songs, whether it’s ‘America the Beautiful’ or ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ you get judged by it all the time, so [the] only thing I can do is just be honest and be heartfelt and put the same love into it that Sue put into this guitar.”

“I’m just honored to be a part of it. It’s gonna be an experience. I wish my mom was here to see it, but she’ll see it from above,” he added of his mother, Barbara Jean Edmonds, who died in 2012. “…It’s not something that I was looking to do… It wasn’t on the bucket list. It wasn’t anything planned. It’s something that I know my mom just wouldn’t believe it… It’s a it’s a huge honor. I’m taking it very seriously and [will] do my best.”

