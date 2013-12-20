StyleCaster
12 Comfy-Cool Babydoll Dresses Perfect For Your Next Holiday Party

StyleCaster

Julie Gerstein
by
One the best parts of the holiday season is the seemingly endless steam of food and drink, which is why we love comfy babydoll dresses; there’s no restriction, nothing confining, and yet you still look breezy and cute.

MORE: 15 Pairs Of Patterned Tights To Shake Up Winter Dresses and Skirts

Pair yours with a pair of tights, a cardigan or leather moto jacket, and a pair of boots and—boom!—you’re set for any occasion the holidays throw at you.

We’ve picked out 12 of our favorites. Check them out, and get to shopping!

BDG Two-Way Striped Dress, $69; at Urban Outfitters

One & Only Urban Renewel Dress, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Darling Dots Babydoll Dress, $14.80; at Forever 21

Evil Twin Babydoll Dress, $109; at Urban Outfitters

Hayley Babydoll Dress, $285; at Steven Alan

Blanchfleur Dress, $298; at Free People

Boy by Band of Outsiders, $325; at La Garconne

Evil Twin Buzzkill Babydoll Dress, $81.67; at Asos

Eight Sixty Women's Babydoll Dress, $77.81; at Amazon

Velvet Babydoll Dress, $190; at Topshop

Floral Baby Doll Dress, $27.80; at Forever 21

Who's That Girl Dress, $88; at Free People

