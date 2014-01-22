Found: A Not-Too-Girly Babydoll Dress That’s Perfect For Work And Weekend

What: This gorgeous pleated babydoll dress that’s both long-sleeved and 100 percent wool for cold-weather days, yet super girly at the same time.

Why: We love a dress that’s feminine and sweet without seeming overly childish or young. The line and style of the dress is familiar and easy to style, but still has a nice bit of tailoring to it in the pleats.

How: Wear with heels and tights in colder climes, or rock with booties where it’s less-than-freezing out. Either way, we think it looks cute with hair up, and simple makeup.

Wool Babydoll Dress, $575; at Red Valentino