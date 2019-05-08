Baby Sussex’s First Photo Is Here & He’s A Dream

He’s adorable! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just released the very first Baby Sussex photo and the little royal is absolutely perfect. The tiny tot was born Monday, May 6, 2019, in the wee hours of the morning, and though he does not have a name just yet–the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are letting us get a peek at the tiny tot! The royal couple posed with their bundle of joy at George’s Hall in Windsor Castle –the same place where they had their royal wedding reception one year ago.

This is the first time we’ve seen Markle publically since she went on maternity leave in March 2019–and of course, she looks as stunning as ever. The glowing new mom said of her baby son, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy. [Baby Sussex] has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm. He’s just been a dream.”

Prince Harry–who was nearly beside himself with glee when he talked about his son’s birth on Monday referred to the little one’s calm demeanor saying, “I don’t know where he gets that from!

Just after his son’s birth on Monday –a deliriously happy Prince Harry told reporters,

I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth, It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.

The baby’s birth was announced on @sussexroyal Instagram. The post read,