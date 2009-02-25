Baby, It’s Cold Outside

The problem with being in the fashion industry is the over-exposure to future trends and the inability to wait until next season to get a jump start on them. Luckily for the east coast, the temps are still dipping low and the Fall 2009 shows are giving me the much needed fuel to get dressed for the last few weeks of winter.

3.1 Phillip Lim just showed a beautiful collection inspired by the youthquake of sixties London. One specific look I fell madly in love with was this groovy, shagadelic, marabou coat in the image above. The problem is, like with the rest of Fall 2009, I simply can’t wait. I scoured all week through some of the more obvious vintage stores in both New York and Los Angeles and fell short on my manhunt. Luckily, my March issue of NYLON fell into my lap and I found the link to Nasty Gal in the shopping list. Take a look at the beautiful coat made of Mongolia fur in ivory. It’s not quite Phillip Lim but it will do the job. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the powers that be (buyers all across the world) will put in their orders and Mr. Lim will actually produce this delicious piece.

Mongolian Fur Shag Coat, $398, www.shopnastygal.com *Only ONE in stock!