Here’s What Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Named Their Baby Girl

Update, 2:30 p.m.: Aaand—Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian named their baby Dream Renee Kardashian. She was born at 9:18 a.m. PT via C-section, and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, as E! News reports. Renee also is Chyna’s middle name.

Kris Jenner told E! that she was there for the birth. “I got to watch [the] delivery,” she said. “It was so beautiful and I’m so excited and happy to have another grandchild! No. 6!” She added, “It was one of the most precious moments of my life.”

Update, 12:45 p.m.: It’s a girl! Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed a daughter today at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, People reports. The baby’s name has not yet been revealed, but one thing is for certain: It won’t start with a K. “The baby won’t have a K name. We both agreed,” Chyna told Elle in August. Phew. Congratulations all around!

Original post: Blac Chyna arrived at the hospital this morning around 6:40 a.m. preparing to give birth to a daughter with Rob Kardashian, E! News reports. Kardashian looked “giddy excited,” a source told the publication. Both moms are at the hospital as well—Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, and Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, who arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. with boyfriend Corey Gamble, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Chyna was scheduled for a C-section at 8:30 a.m. local time, which means that the newest Kardashian family member may have just been born. The publication added that she was set up in a “posh suite” upstairs.

Chyna is also the mom of King Cairo, 4, with Tyga, so this will be her second child. And though Kardashian is by her side at the hospital and posted a couple of sweet shots of his betrothed on Instagram a couple of days ago, there has been some serious trouble in paradise for the zero-to-60 couple. For starters, ET reports that Kardashian has been living in Calabasas, California, while Chyna has stayed in Tarzana. “Rob and Chyna are going to keep their separate houses, even after their daughter is born,” a source told ET. “Rob can be a very hard person to live with. Chyna wants a healthy environment and home for both her children. If there is any chance of not having that, she will make sure to avoid it at all costs.”

At very least, we hope Chyna’s delivery goes smoothly and all is well with the baby. TMZ reports that Jenner hired a gaggle of bodyguards, who are on the scene to ensure that everyone is safe (and that no one gets any pics of the newborn). Congratulations to the new parents!