Baby Animals That Put Supermodels To Shame

We got super excited earlier this week when the January 2011 Subscriber’s cover of Harper’s Bazaar was released. Not only is there a model on the cover instead of a celebrity and Lily Donaldson, no less! there’s also the most adorable accessory on earth accompanying her outfit, a leopard cub. Aside from being a huge fashion photography fan, I’m an animal lover, and when the two come together (which happens quite often) I kind of freak out. Over the years, I’ve kept a mental record of the most precious moments that merge nature’s two most perfect creatures: Models and baby animals. In the spirit of our furry friends, here are some of my favorite pairings of fashion and fauna.
Leopard print is always in fashion, and we guess the same goes for actual leopard cubs!
The baby ocelot sharing this photo with Lara Stone might be just as beautiful as she is.
This is one of my favorite photos of Sasha Pivovarova ever, and it's due to the undeniable combination of Rodarte and a lion cub.
In this editorial, called "And God Created Woman,"Abbey Lee gets in touch with her girly side and cuddles up to a bunny.
Anja had a little lamb...
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gets a naked hug from a sloth in last year's Pirelli calendar. He looks like one happy guy!
Here, Edita gets cozy with some rabbits on her couch...
... And then crawls into bed with a lamb.
Julianne Moore is relying on these lion cubs to keep her covered up in her 2010 Bulgari campaign.
Somehow, Magdalena was able to fit a baby bulldog into her handbag.
In this shot from US Vogue, Daria's got her hands full with all of those fluffy pooches!
Miranda Kerr shared this 3D cover with her Yorkie pup, Frankie.
Um, Magdalena, we think this might classify as cruelty to animals. But that bunny sure is cute!
I know camels aren't usually considered "cuddly" or even "cute," but I love this shoot with Natasha Poly too much to not include it.