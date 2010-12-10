Baby Animals That Put Supermodels To Shame

We got super excited earlier this week when the January 2011 Subscriber’s cover of Harper’s Bazaar was released. Not only is there a model on the cover instead of a celebrity and Lily Donaldson, no less! there’s also the most adorable accessory on earth accompanying her outfit, a leopard cub. Aside from being a huge fashion photography fan, I’m an animal lover, and when the two come together (which happens quite often) I kind of freak out. Over the years, I’ve kept a mental record of the most precious moments that merge nature’s two most perfect creatures: Models and baby animals. In the spirit of our furry friends, here are some of my favorite pairings of fashion and fauna.