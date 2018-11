Name: Babs de Jongh

Agency: Major Model Management

Hometown: Heerhugowaard, Netherlands

New York City Neighborhood: Midtown

Most Incredible Model Moment: I once got to to go The Seychelles for a job and it was the most beautiful place in the world!

Favorite Model: Elle Macpherson

Favorite Designer: Tom Ford

Describe your uniform: Very basic and a lot of black. Usually just jeans, a simple top and nice high heels.