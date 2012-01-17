Babe Walker’s Guide On How To Dress For Sundance

To help celebrate the upcoming launch of the new book aptly tiled White Girl Problems (which you can pre-order from Amazon and/or Barnes & Noble) from @WhiteGrlProblem’s Babe Walker, the tweetress has been writing a series of guest posts over the last few weeks right here on StyleCaster, offering outfit advice for a number of occasions just about everyone might eventually find themselves in.

The annual, “It” indie film festival known as Sundance is kicking off this week, and you know what that means Hollywood celebs, tons of chic winter attire and lots of hot tubs to hit up!

Make sure you and your wardrobe make the most out of your time there (no matter how long or short it may be) by remembering to bring your fashion A-game. And even if you’re not heading to Utah this week, you can still look like Park City perfection with some extremely helpful tips from the fabulously fabulous Babe Walker.

If you want to roll like Babe in the Rockies, be sure to check out all the fashionable deets down below!

Okay psychos, it’s that time of year again when everyone from LA decides that they’d rather be in a dank bar at the St. Regis Deer Valley half drunk and listening to a completely wasted Colin Farrell talk about his “super confusing” adolescence, than enjoying the warmth and sunshine from the safety of their own backyard pools. I’ve never quite understood the Sundance Film Festival, but I go every year because it’s part of my duties as… me.

This year however, things have been so hectic and I’ve been so stressed about my book’s launch, that I haven’t even started telling my maid what to pack, and I’m leaving in a few days! Normally my preparations involve she and I going through my fur and boot vault, but this year I’m having a hard time dealing. All I’m asking from Sundance 2012 is a little simplicity! I want to have some drinks, throw some drinks and maybe watch a movie or two.

Deep breaths… center… remember my mantra… okay.

I usually can only stay at Sundance for 24 hours because my hair gets really cold. No, I mean like so cold, and cold hair = split ends, which are incredibly stressful and not a joke. But whatever. This year as far as my sartorial issues are concerned, Utah in January will be all about not being in Utah in January. I plan on letting my epidermis show, and not giving a f*ck. Hollywood chows down on an unexpected skin moment. My packing list is as follows:

I’ll be taking a few slut dresses, like this Chlo Sevigny for OC ($1000, at Opening Ceremony) moment. It reminds me of grandmas. Not mine, just grandmas in general, and that’s chic!

This Balmain ($4765, at SSENSE) is so easy to wear it’s almost criminal.

I’ll be taking this white Kimberly Ovitz ($475, at Shopbop).

Kim, if you’re reading this call me. I need the keys to my Range Rover back.

Also necessary are at least twelve pairs of huge, rude sunnies.

Proenza Schouler Cut Out Temple Frame, $350, at Barneys New York

Balenciaga Bicolor Sunglasses, $340, at Barneys New York

And lastly, I’ll throw in some major, major, MAJOR pumps.

Alexander Wang Eden Mesh Heels, $425, at SSENSE

Viktor & Rolf Open Toe Ruffle Platform Pumps, $537.50, at Shopbop

After all, the parties are literally crawling with so many A-list actors, it’s sick. How am I going to suddenly trip and fall into Ryan Gosling‘s lap if I’m in sensible Lanvin flats?

Besides that, I guess I’ll just be bringing every fur that I own, a box of cigars, and my prescribed anti-anxiety meds of choice, because the flight there can be rocky.

Love you, mean it.

Babe