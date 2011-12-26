Babe Walker’s Guide To Dressing For New Year’s Eve 2011

To help celebrate the upcoming launch of @WhiteGrlProblem‘s Babe Walker new book aptly tiled White Girl Problems (which you can pre-order from Amazon and/or Barnes & Noble), Babe Walker will be doing a series of guests posts over the next few weeks right here on StyleCaster, offering outfit advice for a number of occasions just about everyone will (or could) get themselves into.

Hope you got your fill of latkes and Jewish lawyers this past week during Hanukkah (especially the latter), because this week Babe Walker will be tackling the issue that’s probably on most folks’ minds right now: what the flip are you going to wear for New Year’s Eve?!?

According to Babe, get ready to turn yourself into a chic, modern version of a Golden Girl, or choose to take a more simple path down the fashion highway with a black-on-black ensemble la Morticia Addams.

Hey Psychos,

2011 was all about 2012, so now that it’s time to start putting together a New Year’s Eve look — let’s make it all about 2013. This is a bit of a challenge because the world will most likely be gone by then. So this year with my New Year’s Eve party outfit, I’m paying tribute to the end of time by dressing as my Grandmother, Tai-Tai! None of my friends and family will ever get to see me as an “elderly,” so I thought this would be the perfect time to give them a sneak peek…

You can follow my lead, or take the easy route and pay tribute to the upcoming apocalypse by dressing in all black.

This NYE, be a hole!

Black is always safest anyways on New Year’s because someone WILL puke on you, or at the very least puke/spit close enough to you that you’ll need to throw out what you’re wearing the next morning. I suggest one of these major black gowns because really, tonight is the night to be rude if there ever was one. The Westwood and the Margiela are especially bitchy, so maybe go with one of those? Can’t beat the price to look exactly like a hotter, younger Angelica Houston (Angelica once told me that she was my spirit animal) for a night!

Your feet should be ready for the worst, so wear “F-you heels” and bring “F-YOUUUUU boots” for getting away in the early morning hours. I have a few suggestions above.

Most importantly, know that everyone around you is going to be a c%ntit’s New Year’s Eve after all. So remember to let yourself have fun. We’re in this together and we’ll all be dead soon so it’s fine. A world with an expiration date is a world of equality, and equality is super chic right now!

x

Babe

Check out all of Babe’s picks in the slideshow above!