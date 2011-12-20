Babe Walker’s Guide To Dressing For A Hanukkah Party

I’m sure as you know, we folks here at StyleCaster are huge fans of Twitter phenom

“Babe Walker,” better known by her handle as @WhiteGrlProblem.

To help celebrate the upcoming launch of her new book aptly tiled White Girl Problems (which you can pre-order from Amazon and/or Barnes & Noble), Babe Walker will be doing a series of guests posts over the next few weeks, offering outfit advice for a number of occasions just about everyone will (or could) get themselves into.

First up, Babe will be tackling the Festival of Lights, better known as Hanukkah (or “Chanukkah”, “Channukah”, “Hannukah”, etc.), and what one may so dare to flaunt for the next 7 days.

Hint: Historial references are so hot right now, it’s scarybut like, in a good way.

Read on below to see just what we mean!

Hey Psychos,

So, tonight I have the pleasure of going to my lawyer’s ex-wife’s plastic surgeon’s Hannukah party. I get to go to a lot of these because LA is full of chic Jews. Not mad at it. I’ll be serving a floor-length biblical Missoni moment and I’ll most likely be coming from Barneys so I included that in my outfit mood-board sketch for the night.

But for the rest of you people, I’ve laid out a few easy ideas for your Hannukah party outfit needs…

Every straight girl wants/needs/would kill a man for a Jewish husband, right? So, just in case there’s husband material there, you’ll probably want to show up in a wedding-inspired outfit, AKA a wedding dress. It’s just easier to show them what your wedding could look like, as opposed to letting their creepy little minds, OR their creepy little mothers do the wondering. These gowns from Lanvin and Matthew Williamson will totes do the trick. For your foot story, take a style note from Jesus — the chicest Jew in history — and wear a killer pair of sandals to complete your look. Of course, I’ve included shoe options suitable for any Rachel, Deborah, or a Maccabbee wife…

Also, Jews are always on the run (read the bible and you’ll get it). So, make sure to wear a HUGE nomadic bag. This Victoria Beckham is very chic.

Have fun and enjoy the potato pancakes. Just kidding, leave those alone.

x

Babe

Check out all of Babe’s picks in the slideshow above!

