Babe Walker’s Guide To Dressing For A Book Release Party

To help celebrate the upcoming launch of the new book aptly tiled White Girl Problems (which you can pre-order from Amazon and/or Barnes & Noble) from @WhiteGrlProblem’s Babe Walker, the tweetress has been writing a series of guest posts over the last few weeks right here on StyleCaster, offering outfit advice for a number of occasions just about everyone might eventually find themselves in.

We couldn’t let Babe end her series of guest posts without getting some much needed fashion advice on what one should wear to one of the best kind of parties that ever existed — a book release party.

That’s right, a book release party. It’s makes you look like a smarty tarty when you tell your friends, plus, you get bonus “cool points” when the book is about fashion and style.

With Babe Walker’s own book coming out and the party invite already in our inbox, we were curious to see what fashion tips Babe could offer up — especially since we’re dying to find out what she’s planning to wear to both her LA and NYC launch parties (she’s got such fierce swag — we loves it!).

Check out her truly universal (and truly one-of-a-kind) advice down below!

How many of you have spent a year of your life writing a book only to have it

come out in the dead of winter and have three author events and NOTHING TO

WEAR?! Being the star of my own life (with all of this attention on me) is almost

crushing. Thankfully, I’m kind of my own style icon so I have some idea of what

I’m going to be wearing.

When you have the pressure of an event being all about you, it’s super-important

that you show up in a major look. Nothing is off limits. I’m talking couture,

ballgowns and avant garde. You basically need to make sure that all your guests are

gossiping about what you’re wearing and speculating about your personal life.

For my LA party, the dress code is a little more relaxed because, let’s face it,

Angelenos are notorious for thinking bedazzled jeans and graphic tees are

acceptable evening wear. Therefore, I’ll be keeping things pretty simple.

This Giambattista Valli dress screams low key, but pair it with a killer tan and

people will be wondering, “Did she just come back from yachting in Dubrovnik?”

Giambattista Valli Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Gown, $7735, at Net-A-Porter



This Balmain number says, “I’m f-ing [sic] crazy and I wrote a book but I also might be

pregnant.”

Balmain Printed Silk Gown, $5050, at Net-A-Porter

And this Pucci dress sends a straightforward-but-chic message to your ex that

you may or may not have slept with his best friend:

Emilio Pucci Devor Viscose Jersey Dress

Pair any of these with some embellished, strappy sandals like these Miu Miu’s:

https://www.net-a-porter.com/product/178645

Or these Jimmy Choo’s:

https://www.net-a-porter.com/product/177413

And people will be talking all night.

Now onto NYC, the undoubtedly chicer city. You have to be a B.O.S.S. ( Bitch

On Sartorial Shit) to get people’s tongues wagging, so I suggest you step it up

about 5000 notches. Plus, it’s cold as hell there right now, which is horrible, but

the light at the end of that tunnel is that cold weather = FUR!



So, if you’ve recently lost a ton of weight and you want rumors going around that

you might have a coke problem, try this Haider Ackermann dress:

http://www.luisaviaroma.com/index.aspx?#getData.aspx|

CallType=Product&prodId=A7U46&des=&cat=126&gender=women&group=clothi

ng&vendorColor=MDI5&season=actual&seasProdID=55I

With this coyote fur realness from DSquared:

http://www.luisaviaroma.com/index.aspx?#getData.aspx|

CallType=Product&prodId=AGF72&des=&cat=18&gender=women&group=clothi

ng&vendorColor=MDAx&season=sale&seasProdID=54I

Or maybe you want people to be asking you if you’ve recently changed

medications. If that’s the case, definitely sport this inflatable Gareth Pugh striped

thingy:

http://www.luisaviaroma.com/index.aspx?#getData.aspx|

CallType=Product&prodId=L5G5&des=&cat=4&gender=women&group=clothing

&vendorColor=MDkzOQ==&season=actual&seasProdID=55I

But the ultimate rumor would be that you’re dating a royal, so if that’s what

you want people whispering, wear this McQueen and just forgo the outerwear

altogether:

http://www.luisaviaroma.com/index.aspx?#getData.aspx|

CallType=Product&prodId=A8D39&des=&cat=126&gender=women&group=clothi

ng&vendorColor=MTAwMA==&season=actual&seasProdID=55I

At this point, if you need shoe advice you’re mental. We’ve been on this journey

for weeks now! You can figure the footwear out yourself. I’m not your mom and I

can’t hold your hand through every one of life’s hurdles.

As far as a bag goes, you won’t need one, because your assistant will be acting

as a purse with a pulse for the evening. And even if your dress weighs 180

pounds, just remember that fashion is pain and enjoy your night!

xBabe