B Brian Atwood: Sneak Peek

Diffusion lines can either be of the eyebrow raising variety or pure genius. Brian Atwood going mass with a Nine West collection = genius. The man widely recognized with creating the perfect nude platform pump offering his hotness to women the world over who can’t afford $800 shoes is almost a public service.

Get a peek at some of the 35-40 styles that will range in price from $100 for sandals to $650 for boots. There’s fringe, orange and leopard, so he thankfully didn’t go too demure for the line that goes on sale mid-August. We’ll have more to come on Wednesday, but get a little fix for now.