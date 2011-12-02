B Brian Atwood Is A Winner, And Not Just In Our Book

There are very few pairs of heels we’d risk our necks to wear those sidewalks and cobblestone can be seriously dangerous! Brian Atwood‘s, however; are some we’d risk almost anything to sport. We’ve been having a pretty hot and heavy love affair with his shoes,and his diffusion line, B Brian Atwood, is no exception.

That said, it wasn’t a shocker to us that he strolled away from the Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards with an award for his LAUNCH. If you need any sort of signifier that you’re killing it, it’s an award for simply beginning a new line at a lower pricepoint (we think it also helps if one of your besties is Rachel Zoe who slips these numbers on the tootsies of some very major celebs). Anyways, cheers Brian to another success! We can’t wait to see what he does next, since everything he touches turns to gold.