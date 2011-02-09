B Brian Atwood Gets A High Fashion Fête At The Lion

Nine West is going so high fashion in celebration of its newest collaboration designed by Brian Atwood, B Brian Atwood. Held at the place where all the cool kids hang out, The Lion, the two-level, fine art filled, low lit space was utterly packed to celebrate one of the coolest collabs of the season, maybe ever. It was hard not to trip over pretty people including guest of honor Brian Atwood, co-host Byrdie Bell, Molly Sims, Rose McGowan, Rose Byrne, Rachel Roy, Nate Berkus, Jen Brill, Lorenzo Martone, Hamish Bowles,Genevieve Jones, Tinsley Mortimer, Hilary Rhoda, and Danielle Z.

Alexandra Richards set the tone, co-DJing with Nick Cohen and playing songs that inspired the collection. For a hint of what those were Brian live tweeted the jams he appreciated most: “#NowPlaying The Beatles “Come Together” and “#nowplaying Billy Joel “My Life.” Cuteness.

The shoes, in a word and as expected, were sick, inspired by a “mix of Upper East Side prep and East Village punk,” according to Atwood. I have my eye on some leopard booties and a brown round toe stacked heel. Wish I could show, but the full collection images are on hold for now. Luckily, Atwood also tweeted “The party is coming to a close. So honored to have such fabulous people celebrate. Stay tuned for pre-order details!” We’ll be anxiously awaiting. In the meantime, click through for the pics.

All photos courtesy Billy Farrell for Nine West