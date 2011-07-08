Azzedine Alaia Couture Is As Gorgeous As You Would Imagine

Although, it was widely reported that Alaia would be so super secretive with the images from his couture collection and very few people save for Kanye were invited into the private affair he went ahead and released them to the press anyway! I mean, with all that opening up he’s been doing, is now really the time to get all demure?

Either way, upon seeing the small collection, you almost want to tell Alaia to stop all of that chatter although it is entertaining because his immense talent speaks for itself. Beautiful hardly gives credit to this collection crocodile mid length pea coats in green and deep red are stunning, another black croc dress with feather detail on the hemline is streamlined yet striking and gowns with ruffled hems showcase the designer’s particular way with body conscious silhouettes. The pice de rsistance though, is that finale gown with one of his signature belts and laser cut out detail truly artful. Original, authentic to the man himself, entirely non refferential the collection is couture at its best.

Click through for some of the images, and see the whole pretty collection here.