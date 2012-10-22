Azealia Banks Tweets That She’s Boycotting “Racist” Dolce & Gabbana

Azealia Banks isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and on Friday, the chanteuse held nothing back when criticizing Dolce & Gabbana’s latest collection.

As you may recall, the Italian duo sent a controversial Spring 2013 line down the runway during Milan Fashion Week, with many looks featuring earrings with images of black women wearing plantation-era headdresses. Many who saw the collection thought these images romanticized the American slave era and were racist, despite the designers’s claim the earrings were inspired by their Sicilian roots.

Banks—who got wind of the situation a bit late, it seems—showcased her disgust via Twitter with a series of tweets, including “Definitely boycotting Dolce & Gabanna [sic].”

Banks continued her rage-filled rant, also tweeting: “Whoever designed that racist ass Dolce & Gabanna [sic] collection needs a swift kick in the mouth and a big d–k up the ass. I really hate when people do corny, racist things then try to justify it as art. It’s all just really unnecessary. The clothes in the collection were fine without all the black (mammy) imagery.”

We’re guessing the T Alexander Wang model won’t be signing up for D&G endorsements any time soon.