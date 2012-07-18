Azealia Banks Takes to Twitter to Put “Hipsters” in Their Place

If you were to put a label on the group of people who live, breathe and worship Azealia Banks and her naughty-but-addictive music, you might guess “hipster” would encompass it — at least by the conventional standards (young fans of counter-culture clad in skinny jeans, etc.). Come to think of it, Azealia sometimes seems like a bit of a hipster herself (at least in the physical sense), with a penchant for neon, kicks and large glasses. As it happens, however, you would not be more wrong.

The other day, Azealia took to (where else?) her Twitter, where she decided to let all you hipsters know just how much you annoy her (see below).

Considering Azealia has previously hated on the biggest name in rap right now, Nicki Minaj, and randomly went after T.I., it’s no surprise that she continues to lash out. We have no problem with an artist speaking her mind, but as we’ve previously discussed, maybe she’s getting a little too big for her britches by calling out a large portion of her fanbase. However, the “hipster” subculture seems to be waning in popularity to begin with — either that, or they’re so hip there’s another name that they’re going by these days.

Well, if she wants to piss people off, then so be it. After all, who doesn’t agree that hipsters are pretty annoying?