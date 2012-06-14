Azealia Banks Trades In Mickey Sweater For Leather in New “Liquorice” Video

The much anticipated new music video from breakout rapp–err, we mean vocalist Azealia Banks for the single “Liquorice” has just been released today, and we can’t stop watching it. Seriously.

Granted, we’ve all been enamored-slash-baffled about one of 2012’s biggest breakout stars (along with her very active social media personality) here in the StyleCaster office, and several of us have been on the edge of our chairs since the start of this year when we heard the gossip — and saw the behind-the-scenes Instagram snaps — that Miss Banks would be teaming up with fashion genius galore Nicola Formichetti on a new video. Combining Azealia’s sassy-ness with Nicola’s forward-thinking approach to dressing and being awesome in general had us expecting nothing less than music video amazingness, and this one delivers.

In the new “Liquorice” video, directed by fashion photographer Rankin, you can catch Azealia sporting all sorts of American flag covered duds (perfect, since it’s Flag Day today) as well a crazy assortment of haute couture, wild west fashions. Of course, the track is a hella dance jam, so thankfully we get to see Miss Banks give us a few colorful “rave like it’s 1991” looks as well.

Check out the new video here, and give us your two cents on it by leaving a comment underneath.

[Image via Tumblr]