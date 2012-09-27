Azealia Banks Enters Crop Top Hall of Fame in New “Luxury” Video

When we heard that the new Azealia Banks video was out, we immediately jumped to conclusions. Based on the rapper’s (sorry, vocalist’s) previous offerings, we just assumed it would sound like an amped-up, hipster-friendly Missy Elliott song with the graphics to match — but we were pleasantly surprised.

Banks’ latest, “Luxury,” made us realize a few things. First of all, she can actually sing. Secondly, she’s a pleasure to look at. Even though, campaign-wise, she’s fared well so far (with her MAC lipstick and all), don’t be surprised if others start springing up. Lastly, we have to say: This is the best she’s ever looked. In a sleek jeans, crop top, suspenders and a wide-brimmed hat, Banks struts around her beloved New York City with pep in her step.

Seriously, we can’t get over this crop top. It’s officially been inducted into our Crop Top Hall of Fame, which includes such pioneers as ska princess Gwen Stefani and legendary girl group TLC, as well as new supporters like Vanessa Hudgens (who seems to be always attending Coachella in her head) and Miley Cyrus, who isn’t afraid to bring a crop top to the red carpet. Congratulations, Azealia. You’ve finally made it. Watch the video above.