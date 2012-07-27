Azealia Banks is The Face of T by Alexander Wang’s Fall Campaign

Hip hop’s cutting-edge It-girl, Azealia Banks, has scored a new gig as the face of T by Alexander Wang for Fall 2012. Appearing in a new campaign video that debuted online yesterday afternoon, we can’t help but dancing along with the singer.

The Twitter queen and notoriously err loud-mouthed singer-rapper seems like a natural choice, considering she was Wang’s much-publicized date to this year’s Met Gala. Banks is the latest in a procession of musicians ranging from Diplo to Die Antwood — it seems the designer prefers musicians over models when it comes to his more casual T collection.

The two have worked together before when Azealia provided the music for his Spring 2012 AW campaign. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for his runway show this year. Perhaps a live performance? We can only hope!