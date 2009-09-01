SC: What would you title your memoir?
AK: “No place like here, no time like now.”
SC: Do you twitter?
AK: Yes! It is good times.
SC: Where is your next travel destination?
AK: NYC to style the Bensoni presentation (their collection is going to be gorgeous) and also to attend NYC Fashion Week!
SC: What books are you reading now?
AK: The White Album by Joan Didion
SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?
AK: iPhone
SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?
AK: L’eau d’issey
SC: What inspires you?
AK: Red lipstick, dance parties, hiking, New York City, Los Angeles, people that make things with their hands, outdoor showers, the first time you put on a jacket in the fall and the first time you put on a tank top in the spring, sparkly things, head massages, bright sun on a winter morning, bumper cars, being embraced by someone taller than me, kittens, and strawberries.
SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
AK: Your timing is perfect and elegant in every way.
SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?
AK: My grandparent’s childhood, before the war.
SC: What is your signature cocktail?
AK: Club soda with lime.
SC: Who is your favorite photographer and why?
AK: Irving Penn. I learned to respect people with a vision and seriousness about mixing art and commerce from his work.
SC: What is your dream piece of artwork to own?
AK: Isamu Noguchi outdoor sculpture
SC: If you were to lead a walking tour of New York, what neighborhood would you choose and what would the tour be called?
AK: “Cave-like apartments I inhabited” a tour of Park Slope, Carrol Gardens, Williamsburg and the Lower East Side.
SC: What was the first CD you bought?
AK: Can’t remember, but the first tape I owned was either Erasure and also an audio recording of Bill Cosby‘s standup called “Himself.”
SC: What was the last song you listened to?
AK: Michael Jackson Megamix at the Michael Jackson birthday themed dance class I attended yesterday.
SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?
AK: In a hammock, looking at the leaves and sky!
