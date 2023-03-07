I Just Discovered The Most Underrated Cool Girl Sneaker Brand—Here’s What I’m Buying

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be so fun to follow trends but sometimes, you just want to be the person that’s ahead of the curve. Imitation is the highest form of flattery and all of your friends are guaranteed to be copying you when they find out you discovered Axel Arigato shoes. I personally get a lot of my style inspiration from Europe-based fashion influencers and I recently noticed sneaker styles I had never seen before popping up in their photos—after a little research I discovered that the brand Axel Arigato is behind the cool street style look. Here’s the kicker—I haven’t seen these shoes break through the US fashion market which means we all still have time to be ahead of the trend.

If you like the look of the eternally sold-out New Balance 550’s, Asics or Nike Air Force 1’s, you’re going to love the sneaker selection from Axel Arigato. The shoes maintain a balance between looking sporty and sleek which makes them perfect for wearing with slacks, jeans, maxi skirts or actual workout clothes. Plus, spring cleaning is right around the corner so when you finally toss the “I swear these were once a nice shade of white” sneakers, you’ll know exactly which pair to add to your cart.

Axel Arigato has a few physical store locations in Europe and The United Arab Emirates, so you’ll have to stick with shopping online for now.

Don’t worry, I already checked and there’s an easy return policy—though these shoes are so cool, you probably won’t need it. Keep scrolling to discover my top Axel Arigato shoe picks.

Marathon Runner

I love that these shoes have an overall neutral tone while still incorporating hints of green, yellow and silver to add a subtle pop of color. The silhouette is ’90s inspired and will go great with other vintage pieces in your closet.

Marathon Dip-Dye Runner

This pair of dip-dye shoes are my latest obsession. The color is so vibrant—if you’re more of a minimalist, they’d pair well with an otherwise neutral outfit or, if you’re on the maximalist side, go big and monochrome.

Dice Lo Sneaker

If you have any upcoming trips, this pair of black and white sneakers are perfect for exploring a new city and getting some major steps in. They’re made with Italian leather and have a thick sole for extra comfort and support.

Area Lo Sneaker

Red is the color of the season and that includes your shoes too! Incorporate a pop of bright color with this pair of red and white sneakers.

Sonar Sneaker

Sometimes, all you need is a little boost. This pair of colorful sneakers will help you jump right into the thick tread trend. Plus, the chunky sole will boost your height an inch or two.

Marathon R-Trail 50/50 Sneaker

New trend alert! This is my first time seeing two-tone sneakers and I’m already obsessed. This pair is 50 percent bright blue and 50 percent grey. Who says you can’t have the best of both worlds?