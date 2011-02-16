Axe Instinct Fragrance Launch in NYC

The glitterati gathered at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square for the AXE Instinct Power of Leather Launch Party Wednesday night. With the help of Rolling Stone, Axe attracted a bevy of celebs who came decked out in leather to celebrate the launch of “Instinct”, Axe’s new leather-scented fragrance.

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and hubby Pete showed up to the soiree in matching leather outfits. Ashlee stunned in a short leather skirt with a strapless corset while Pete sported a black leather jacket. Kim Kardashian showed up with beau Reggie Bush in his and hers leather jackets and enjoyed the eclectic mix of music courtesy of DJ AM.

The guests certainly took the theme of the party into consideration when picking out their dominatrix ensembles. The room was festooned with equally hard-core memorabilia such as leather pants belonging to Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison.

After the party, Ashlee and Pete headed to Pete’s recently reopened club, “Angels and Kings” in NYC’s East Village, putting aside underage drinking allegations and fitting in perfectly with the angsty, leather clad downtown revellers.